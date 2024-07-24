Society
Home Economy

Four key petroleum traders and 20 distributors checked for signs of violation

July 24, 2024 - 15:22
The MoIT held a meeting with key traders in the import and export business on Tuesday to discuss distribution and supply in the petroleum market in the first six months of this year and key directions for the second half of 2024.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade meets with petroleum business contacts on the petroleum supply situation. — Photo thanhtra.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has directed the Việt Nam Directorate of Market Surveillance to inspect four key traders and 20 petroleum distributors for signs of violations.

The numbers were revealed as the MoIT held a meeting with key import and export traders in the petroleum business on Tuesday to talk about supplying petroleum to the market in the first half of this year and directions and tasks for the next six months.

Information from the Domestic Markets Department showed that petroleum production from Dung Quất and Nghi Sơn refineries reached 6.87 million tonnes in the first six months of the year, equivalent to about 8.3 million cu.m per tonne of petroleum of all grades, up 4 per cent over the same period last year.

Imports of petroleum reached 5.54 million tonnes during the six month period, equivalent to about 6.9 million cu.m per tonne, up 6.3 per cent year-on-year.

The reason for the increase in petroleum imports is that Dung Quất Oil Refinery temporarily had stopped production for maintenance since April, so that traders had to increase imports to ensure supply.

So the total source of petroleum production and import in the first six months of the year reached 12.41 million tonnes, equivalent to about 15.2 million cu.m per tonne of petroleum of all types. Of which imports account for 44.5 per cent, domestic production accounts for 55.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, reports from petroleum trading businesses indicate that the total imported and domestically-purchased sources reached 13.8 million cu.m per tonne of various types of petroleum in the first half of the year, equal to 48 per cent of the MoIT's allocated minimum power source, a decrease of 0.28 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Consumption in the January-June period was about 13.2 million cu.m per tonne, down about 0.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Inventory was about 1.85 million cu.m per tonne by June 30, equivalent to the same period last year.

Thus, the amount of gasoline has met the allocated supply as well as the demand for use in the first six months of the year as planned.

Forecasting the domestic petroleum supply for the second half of the year, the Domestic Markets Department said that the total production and imports as reported by traders is estimated at about 13.3 million cu.m per tonne of petroleum of all types.

It is estimated that consumption is about 13.2 million cu.m per tonne in the last six months of the year. Inventory ranges from 1.8 to 2 million tonnes. — VNS

Economy

Vietnamese spend nearly VNĐ150 trillion online shopping

Vietnamese consumers spent VNĐ143.9 trillion (US$5.7 billion) buying 1.53 million items on five e-commerce platforms in the first half of this year, representing a rise of 54.91 per cent and 65.55 per cent over the same period last year, respectively, according to data from market analysis firm Metric.
Economy

Việt Nam, Cuba promote co-operation between construction businesses

Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị held talks with Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Mesa Villafana in Hanoi on Tuesday, aiming to review the implementation of agreements on cooperation in construction in line with the minutes of the 41st meeting of the Việt Nam -Cuba Intergovernmental Committee signed in Cuba on April 15 and exchange contents that need to be promoted in the coming time.
Economy

Vietnamese lychee sold well in Australia

The wholesale price of the Vietnamese fruit at Costco stores in Adelaide city is 18.99 AUD per kilo, while the retail price via electronic platforms in Sydney and Melbourne is about 35 AUD per kilo.
Economy

Việt Nam's seaports have rare opportunities

Seaport congestion in Singapore is affecting the global supply chain, forcing many shipping lines to open new routes to other ports in the region. This is a rare opportunity for Vietnamese seaports to attract more shipping lines around the world.

