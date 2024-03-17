Bình Dương to host 2024 Việt Nam Advertising Festival

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Việt Nam Advertising Festival will be held in Bình Dương Province for the first time.

The Việt Nam Advertising Association, the organisers, told a press conference to introduce the event in HCM City that the festival from July 11 to 13 was expected to receive 20,000 domestic and foreign visitors.

They are expected to come from countries such as China, Korea, Japan, India, the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos and Cambodia, according to the organisers.

There will also be embassy and consulate delegations.

There will be a series of activities within the framework of the event such as the Việt Nam Advertising and Media Forum, Việt Nam Cultural Industries Exhibition, International Exhibition of Advertising Equipment and Technology, Việt Nam Entertainment Technology, and shopping promotion day.

There will also be a seminar on "Discussion on the current status and potential for development of cultural industries," an artistic photo creation contest titled "Việt Nam - World Rendezvous" and the HCM City Advertising Association Charity Run (HAA Charity Run 2024) with the theme "Say NO to false advertising" to propagate to businesses and celebrities to comply with the Law on Advertising.

The event at the World Trade Center Bình Dương New City and the Coex Convention and Exhibition Centre will be jointly organised by Đông Nam Advertising and Trade Promotion Joint Stock Company and WTC Bình Dương One Member Company Limited.

Its goal is to promote the potential and strengths of the Vietnamese advertising industry. — VNS