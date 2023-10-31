International expos on coffee, retailtech and franchise  to open in HCM City

HCM CITY — The seventh International Coffee, Tea and Bakery Expo (Coffee Expo Vietnam 2023) will take place from November 2 to 4 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, featuring 200 booths with 250 brands from 15 countries and territories.

They will come from South Korea, Dubai, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Laos, Singapore, Russia, Japan, the US, England, Australia, Thailand, and host Việt Nam.

The expo will showcase a wide range of tea and coffee products, machinery and equipment, food and beverage ingredients and packaging technology, among others.

Some of the notable brands participating in the show include Trung Nguyen Coffee, Ong Bau Coffee, La Viet, UCC Coffee, Mercon, Sucafina, Phuc Sinh, and Teapro (in coffee and tea); Ly Gia Vien, Vietblend, and Amber (brewing equipment); Epicure, Coffee Times, Lamvita, Cosmis, and Kio Viet (machinery and equipment), and Tan Nhat Huong, Bliss, Uniflour, and Hann (baking and dessert ingredients).

The expo will also include concurrent programmes such as Roastery Experience, specialised workshops and the final round of Vietnam Coffee Challenge (VCC 2023), a professional competition for baristas in Việt Nam.

It also has a new product showcase located in a high-traffic area.

The expo serves as more than just a venue for showcasing and presenting products, but also offers a dynamic platform that fosters effective connections and collaborations among businesses and their partners, according to the organisers.

Co-organised by Coex Vietnam and Vinexad with the support of the Vietnam Cocoa Coffee Association and the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, the event is expected to attract about 20,000 visitors.

Retailtech & Franchise Show

Simultaneously occurring alongside Coffee Expo Vietnam 2023 is the 14th Vietnam International Retailtech & Franchise Show (VIETRF 2023), which will showcase a wide array of retail technologies and franchise models from renowned domestic and international brands.

Co-organised by COEX, Retail and Franchise Asia and Vinexad, the show will bring together over 250 brands from 15 countries and territories namely South Korea, Dubai, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Laos, Singapore, Russia, Japan, the US, England, Australia, Thailand, and Việt Nam.

Some prominent international brands will include Heramo, and Wash Friends (in automatic laundry); 1P30S, Novuz, Doore, and BARI-UMA Ramen (in F&B); Gosell, A Dong, Titanium Synergy, KPIS, Wei Chuang, and Loymax (in store technology and equipment).

According to the organisers, companies offering solutions and equipment in the realm of store technology account for the majority of this year’s event. This encompassed various technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital assistants, robots, and especially virtual reality and augmented reality.

A seminar series titled "Franchising 2023 - Improvision & Growth despite Economic Downturn" will be held with speakers who are experts in retail and franchising.

The franchise industry in Việt Nam is thriving more than ever, with a diverse array of sectors involved. Experts have foreseen robust future growth in the service sector, particularly in areas such as personal care encompassing beauty, healthcare, and education. Additionally, family-oriented services like home repairs and cleaning, along with organisational services such as human resource training, coaching, and financial services, are also expected to flourish.

This would present a favourable opportunity for investors to acquaint themselves with and engage new franchise brands emerging in these diverse fields, organisers said. — VNS