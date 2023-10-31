Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network officially launched

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network was officially launched at the semiconductor industry summit on October 29, aiming to gradually realise Việt Nam’s orientation of developing the domestic semiconductor industry.

During the launch ceremony, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng emphasised that Việt Nam had all the necessary conditions for the growth of the semiconductor sector, with the Government consistently showing interest in its development and encouraging collaboration with investors.

Dũng affirmed Việt Nam is committed to actively contributing to the global semiconductor industry's innovative ecosystem. In the near future, he believes Việt Nam will become a reliable partner and a crucial link in the global semiconductor manufacturing supply chain.

"Việt Nam has implemented a human resources development initiative with the goal of forming a workforce of 50,000 engineers for the semiconductor industry by 2030. Simultaneously, attractive investment incentives are being established for semiconductor companies and conglomerates,” Dũng said.

“Semiconductor investment projects in the high-tech sector will receive the highest incentives within the legal framework of Việt Nam,” he added.

Việt Nam possesses a plentiful pool of engineering and technology professionals well-suited for the semiconductor industry. Moreover, it has attracted substantial semiconductor industry players from the United States, South Korea, Japan and Europe.

Linda Tan, President of SEMI Southeast Asia (SEMI SEA), expressed high appreciation for the semiconductor industry's training centre model and the establishment of industry programmes at Vietnamese universities.

At present, Việt Nam relies entirely on semiconductor chip imports. FPT and Viettel High-Tech Industry Corporation (VHT) are the only domestic companies engaged in chip design, while the integrated circuit design, assembly and testing phases are predominantly conducted by domestic enterprises with foreign involvement.

During the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2023 on Sunday, Viettel announced the successful development of the first 5G DFE Chip in Việt Nam within the 5G product ecosystem entirely designed by Viettel engineers. Mastering the entire chip design process is a significant step for Việt Nam to deeply engage in the global semiconductor industry. This achievement positions Viettel to produce various chips for future applications, including AI, 6G and IoT.

Vietnam has established three high-tech parks in Hoà Lạc, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, along with the National Innovation Center (NIC), to facilitate favourable investment procedures and provide infrastructure facilities. — VNS