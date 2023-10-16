Đồng Nai plans to build four large logistic centres

HÀ NỘI — In the draft planning of Đồng Nai Province for the period 2021-30, with a vision to 2050, the consulting unit has proposed the construction of four large-scale logistics centres.

The will consist of the eastern warehouse centre Trảng Bom covering 620 hectares, Phước An port logistics centre (234 hectares), the north centre of Long Thành airport (100 hectares) and the southern centre of the airport, from the perspective of a logistics center.

All these logistics centres are planned near traffic hubs of Long Thành Airport, Phước An Port and Trảng Bom railway station, which facilitate the transportation of goods and reduce logistic costs.

Đồng Nai aims to have a top-notch infrastructure system to serve as a transportation gateway for the South by 2023. The logistics industry will grow at the fastest rate among all service sectors.

By 2023, the draft set the growth rate of Đồng Nai's logistic services will reach about 30 to 35 per cent each year, contributing 20 - 25 per cent to the province's GDP of the service sector.

New logistics centres are planned to handle 60 to 70 per cent of the province's total goods volume, with the remaining traditional logistics service centres and areas responsible for 30 - 40 per cent.

Many firms in Đồng Nai Province currently still use the Cát Lái port in HCM City for their import-export services despite having access to efficient river systems and port infrastructure in the local area.

Therefore, Đồng Nai's key goal is to attract import-export firms in the region to provide import-export services. — VNS