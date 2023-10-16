Coal industry accelerates production until the end of the year

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Industry - Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) will promote production in the last quarter of this year to complete production and business targets for 2023.

According to the yearly plan, Vinacomin will produce 8.5 million tonnes of coal in the fourth quarter 2023 to complete the whole year's production target of 37.2 million tonnes. It would also import 3.6 million tonnes of coal and sell 11.5 million tonnes of its coal to reach 48 million tonnes of consumed coal this year.

Vinacomin general director Đặng Thanh Hải said in 2024, the coal output that Vinacomin supplies to electricity producers is estimated to reach 44-45 million tonnes, while the output of raw coal has not increased due to limitations in mining volume set by exploitation licences.

Therefore, Vinacomin will increase coal imports in the fourth quarter of 2023 by 700,000 tonnes to ensure the group's coal reserve level of at least 6 million tonnes, as well as meet the coal demand of thermal power plants from the beginning of 2024.

The group also continues to report to ministries and branches on problems in performing production and business activities, including exploitation licence, compensation for site clearance of Nam Cầu Trắng Factory, and business cooperation contract with Vietmindo.

Vinacomin chairman Ngô Hoàng Ngân has also required member companies to be proactive in removing difficulties, reviewing plan targets, and completing production and business plans. They need to promote investment in production development and key projects.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, member companies will boost production, increase output, meet coal needs for the economy and contribute to the economic growth of Quảng Ninh province and the country.

Regarding Vinacomin's production and business in the first nine months of 2023, Vinacomin general director Đặng Thanh Hải said the group made many efforts and basically completed the assigned plans and tasks. In particular, some member companies achieved high output and revenue, and workers' income increased over the same period.

According to Vinacomin's report, in September, the group produced 2.75 million tonnes of coal, imported 560,000 tonnes and consumed 3.5 million tonnes.

At the same time, the group produced 120,000 tonnes of alumina and sold 137,100 tonnes. Besides that, it also produced 5,500 tonnes of copper; and produced and sold 616 million kWh of electricity.

The group's September revenue reached VNĐ13.69 trillion, including VNĐ8.7 trillion from coal.

During the first nine months this year, Vinacomin achieved a total coal mining output of 28.68 million tonnes, reaching 73 per cent of the year plan, equal to 94 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

At the same time, the group sold 36.09 million tonnes of coal, a slight increase of 1 per cent year on year. Of which, the domestic consumption was 35.66 million tonnes, including 30.02 million tonnes for the electricity industry; 1.62 million tonnes for the fertiliser and alumina industries; 831,000 tonnes for the cement industry; and 3.2 million tonnes for other sectors.

The group's total revenue in nine months was estimated at VNĐ127 trillion, unchanged against the same period in 2022, including VNĐ79.4 trillion from coal revenue, a slight reduction of 2 per cent against the same period.

The group has paid about VNĐ23.44 trillion for the State budget, an increase of 42 per cent over the same period. — VNS