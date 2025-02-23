Man with love for nature saving pebble beach

By Hồng Hiếu

A deep love for nature and the sea, combined with concern over increasing piles of rubbish, has driven Chín Tục, 58, to take action to protect the environment in Bình Thuận Province.

Tục has over the past year made picking up rubbish by the sea part of his daily routine after noticing worsening pollution threatening Cà Dược pebble beach in his hometown of Bình Thạnh Commune, Tuy Phong District.

Starting as early as 4-5am, he spends more than two hours walking along the beach, collecting waste.

Cà Dược is a tourist magnet in Bình Thuận, renowned for its colourful pebbles covering the shoreline. The beach stretches nearly 1.5km along the coast. Provincial and local authorities have designated 10 hectares around the area for protection.

Tidal impacts, ocean currents, seawater, and pebbles pushed up by waves over time have created the so-called "Seven-colour pebble beach", which has been recognised as a provincial-level natural scenic site.

Cà Dược Beach has also been listed by the Vietnam Book of Records as the pebble beach with the most diverse shapes and colours and is listed among the 13 most beautiful rock beaches in the country.

The stunning landscape, along with the nearby Cổ Thạch mossy rock beach, has made the area a popular tourist attraction. However, this growing interest has also led to environmental pollution.

Each year, especially during peak tourist season from February to April, large amounts of waste accumulate. In addition to litter left behind by visitors, ocean currents bring in more debris, leaving the rocky beach covered in rubbish.

Tục, who knows the beach "like the palm of his hand", has learned to predict the tides and when waste will wash ashore, allowing him to collect it more efficiently.

Despite occasional mockery from some locals who see his efforts as futile, he remains committed to his 'mission'.

"I love my homeland and nature," he said. "Our sea is so beautiful and clear, and this pebble beach is rare. Having lived here all my life, I can't bear to see these colourful stones buried under plastic waste."

Tục has vowed to continue collecting rubbish for as long as his health allows, considering it both his duty and his source of happiness.

"Thanks to this, I stay active and healthy. Who knows, maybe more people will follow my lead," he said.

Walking for over two hours each day, he picks up all types of waste, from plastic bottles to discarded fishing gear. He only returns home once he feels the beach is clean enough.

His tools are simple: a headlamp, a collection bag, and a large styrofoam box tied to his waist for convenience. Despite his modest weight of just 55kg, he carries over 10kg of rubbish along the rocky terrain with ease.

At first, his daily routine took a toll on his body.

"At the beginning, my back hurt a lot, and my fingers were sore and calloused," he said. "There was little human strength, but so much rubbish. Some mornings, I would clear the whole beach, only to return the next day and see it covered in waste again. The waves seemed to erase my efforts overnight.

"But I didn’t give up. This place needs me, and I love it."

For over a year, Tục faced criticism from family and friends, who saw his actions as strange.

"At first, I told my wife and children I was going swimming, not collecting rubbish," he said. "But when they noticed I was still going every day, even in the cold and wind, they figured it out—especially after people started posting pictures and videos of me online."

Eventually, his family and neighbours came to support him.

"They don’t object any more. Instead, they encourage me and remind me not to overwork myself. One day, even some swimmers joined me in cleaning up the beach," he said with a smile.

Nguyễn Anh Tươi, a local resident, said many now admire and appreciate Tục’s efforts, intimately addressing him as "Uncle Tục".

"Some of us help when we can, but he is the most persistent and dedicated," Tươi said.

Hồ Công Tiền, director of the Bình Thạnh Tourism Management Board, praised Tục as an environmental role model.

"Every day at dawn, he is here, cleaning the beach alone. His efforts set an example for both locals and tourists. Hopefully, his dedication will inspire more people to protect this beautiful landscape," Tiền said.

Tục’s work may be a small act, but it carries great meaning—not only making Cà Dược cleaner and more beautiful but also spreading environmental awareness among tourists. — VNS