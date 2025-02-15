'Go Asia Store' brings taste of Việt Nam to Spain

By Lan Phương Vũ

In the heart of Eixample, the most central district of Barcelona, Lưu Thị Mai Quyên, a Vietnamese entrepreneur, has transformed an innovative idea into a flourishing business, introducing locals to Vietnamese culture in a new way.

Quyên has embarked on a mission, as she described it, to bring authentic Vietnamese products –particularly those tied to traditional culture – to the local community by opening Go Asia Store, the first Vietnamese supermarket in Spain’s capital.

With an unwavering passion for her roots, Quyên transitioned from online sales to opening a convenience store, seeing it as an opportunity to foster cultural exchange while pursuing her entrepreneurial ambitions.

For years, she worked tirelessly to introduce Vietnamese products, particularly traditional handicrafts, to customers across Spain, relying heavily on online platforms.

“The dream of opening a store had been with me for many years,” she said. Beginning with a simple yet heartfelt name – Chợ Việt Es (Vietnamese Market in Spain) – in 2018, she later rebranded it as Go Asia Supermercat. She smiles proudly and adds, “After years of selling online, having a store feels like reaching the peak of my journey.”

In 2023, her dream became a reality with the opening of Go Asia Store. Located in the bustling heart of Barcelona, the store is more than just a retail space – it is a cultural hub offering a variety of imported Vietnamese food, ingredients, snacks, and decorative items to both the Vietnamese diaspora and curious locals eager to explore Vietnamese cuisine.

Go Asia Store is unique not only because it is the first of its kind in Spain, but also because it sources products directly from Việt Nam, ensuring authenticity.

“I’ve always believed in bringing the best of Việt Nam to Spain, and that means offering products that are 100 per cent genuine,” Quyên said.

“We’re not just selling products; we’re sharing a piece of Việt Nam.”

Preserving Vietnamese culture

For Quyên, Go Asia Store represents more than just business – it is a way to serve her community. She emphasises the importance of providing not only quality goods but also preserving Vietnamese culture for future generations.

“It’s amazing to see Spanish mothers who want to share Vietnamese traditions with their adopted children. These moments are both fascinating and heartwarming – it is truly touching to witness Spanish families encouraging their little ones to honour and embrace their roots, even though they are now citizens of Spain,” she said.

"In the end, it’s not just about the Vietnamese community here – it’s about fostering understanding and appreciation of our culture."

In addition to her store, Quyên is actively involved in promoting Vietnamese cuisine and plans to open a dedicated bánh mì (Vietnamese baguette) shop in the near future.

“People are starting to recognise the uniqueness of Vietnamese food,” she said. “Bánh mì is already one of the most popular street foods worldwide, and I want to bring that experience to Spain.”

Overcoming challenges

Opening a Vietnamese convenience store in a foreign country comes with challenges. One of the biggest hurdles Quyên faced was the initial scepticism surrounding the demand for Vietnamese products in Spain.

“I wasn’t sure if people here would appreciate the authentic taste of Việt Nam,” she said. “But I was pleasantly surprised by the response. The more I shared our culture through food, the more people embraced it.”

A key factor in attracting customers has been the store’s commitment to offering fresh, high-quality produce. The store even grows its own vegetables in a farm and greenhouse, ensuring customers have access to fresh, organic options.

“We use organic fertilisers and ensure our produce is fresh and healthy,” she said. “Many of our customers say they prefer our products over those sold by other suppliers because they can taste the difference.”

Her commitment to quality extends to her relationships with suppliers. Quyên collaborates closely with local farms to maintain high standards. “I’m proud of our organic approach, and the local community appreciates that,” she said.

Pere Sarsanedas Sedó, a 44-year-old customer from Rupit in the Barcelona suburbs, makes the hour-and-a-half journey to the store regularly.

He wants to ensure his wife has all the quality ingredients she needs to cook their favourite Vietnamese dishes at home.

Having moved to Spain just a year ago, his Vietnamese wife isn’t fluent in Spanish yet, making it difficult for her to shop on her own.

For Sedó, the store is a reliable go-to – offering not just a wide selection of authentic Vietnamese products, but also the assurance of seeing and checking each item firsthand.

Unlike shopping online on Facebook, where quality can be uncertain, here he knows exactly what he can get, making each trip worth it.

Connecting Việt Nam and Spain

One of Go Asia Store’s greatest achievements has been its role in connecting Vietnamese and Spanish cultures. Quyên sees her store as a bridge, bringing people from both countries together through food and shared experiences.

“The more people here understand Vietnamese cuisine, the more they embrace our culture,” she said. “It’s not just about selling ingredients – it’s about sharing our story, one product at a time.”

Quyên is excited about the future of Go Asia Store and the potential for further cultural exchange between Spain and Việt Nam. She is committed to making Vietnamese food a staple in Spanish homes, and with each passing day, the store’s popularity continues to grow.

“I see a future where Vietnamese cuisine becomes an integral part of Spanish culinary culture,” she said.

Vision for the future

Looking ahead, Quyên hopes to expand her business further by opening Barcelona’s first authentic bánh mì and bubble tea shop, benefiting from her store’s access to genuine Vietnamese ingredients.

“We have already imported a special oven to bake bánh mì with the same taste and texture as those in Việt Nam,” she said. “Our technician just finished setting it up.”

For now, her focus remains on delivering the highest quality products and ensuring that every customer who walks through the doors of Go Asia Store leaves with a little piece of Việt Nam.

As the first Vietnamese convenience store in Spain, Go Asia Store is more than just a business venture – it is a testament to Quyên’s dedication to preserving and sharing her homeland’s heritage.

Through hard work, passion, and an unwavering commitment to traditional Vietnamese products, she is leaving a mark on Spain’s culinary landscape and fostering a lasting cultural exchange. VNS