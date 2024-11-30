'Solivagant': A journey of solitary wandering

The Press Club in central Hà Nội has held an exhibition of photos by Buddhist monk-scholar Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi Rinpoche. The exhibition entitled Solivagant invites viewers to embark on a journey guided not by maps or compasses, but by vision – a true quest to capture the beautiful moments of existence. Venerable Rinpoche, born in Vaishali, India, entered a Buddhist monastery at age 10. His photography journey began at 11 with a "point and shoot" camera. Việt Nam News talks with him on his work.

Inner Sanctum: As someone who has travelled extensively, what are your thoughts on 'Solivagant'?

Solivagant, derived from the Latin words “solus” (alone) and “vagans” (wandering), encapsulates the essence of solitude in movement – the tranquillity found in solitary wandering. It is not merely a state of being but a way forward, a pilgrimage of the soul. Each step is imbued with mindfulness, and every encounter becomes a dialogue with the divine.

The photographs in this exhibition were captured during my years of solitary wandering. However, wandering alone does not equate to loneliness. It allows one to observe the world from a place of stillness and engage in serene contemplation.

When we are in this state of contemplation, we connect deeply with everything around us. The photographs in Solivagant reflect this connection. Typically, when we encounter a scene, we tend to judge it – thinking, “This is beautiful,” or “This isn’t nice”, or “That could be better.” But in solitude, judgment fades, and pure connection emerges.

Inner Sanctum: Could you share your ideas about the photographs you are most proud of and the stories behind them?

Each photograph in the exhibition holds its own story and message. For example, the photo of two monks looking through a window symbolises curiosity about the horizon ahead, marking the beginning of a new journey.

A photo of a lotus flower, a fading blossom, signifies impermanence. The lotus blooms and withers, reminding us of the universe's constant flux and the need to cherish each passing moment. A portrait of a nomadic girl in a Tibetan village highlights the simplicity and purity of life. I captured it one clear morning in Tibet [officially the Xizang Autonomous Region] while speaking with her uncle. Her innocence reminded me of life’s beauty.

Another favourite is a photo of an owl peering through a fireplace, taken during the COVID-19 pandemic when I was living alone in an Arizona forest. I befriended a family of owls, including two shy owlets. Over time, we grew to trust one another while respecting each other’s space. These moments reminded me of the completeness of life with nature – I needed nothing more.

There’s also a photo of a sunset behind the mountains, which captures the awe and wonder I felt while contemplating our place in the vast universe.

Inner Sanctum: Among the photos displayed, there is only one black-and-white image. Does it hold any special significance?

The black-and-white photo in the exhibition wasn’t intentional. I don’t own a camera, so I don’t often choose between colour and black-and-white. However, black-and-white imagery naturally evokes contrast, which aligns with the exhibition’s deeper themes.

This particular photo is displayed near the column titled Samsara – The Cycle of Rebirth, which explores the duality in our perceptions of right and wrong, good and bad, black and white. This dichotomy reflects the mind's tendency to divide, creating an intriguing contrast in our thoughts about dualism.

Inner Sanctum: What message do you hope to convey through this exhibition?

When I took these photos, I had no intention of exhibiting them. I simply captured moments as I observed and connected with the world around me.

We live in a world easily distracted by social media and fleeting trends, yet loneliness often prevails. Through the photos in Solivagant, I hope viewers can reconnect with themselves and extend that connection to others.

Inner Sanctum: During this Việt Nam trip, you have also visited Ninh Bình Province. What were your impressions of the area?

I visited the Tràng An Ecotourism Complex, took a boat ride on the river, and admired the caves. The scenery was beautiful, the weather pleasant, and I captured many moments. VNS