Empowering the visually impaired

By Lê Hương

Visually impaired people often face significant disadvantages in society. But thanks to the Training Centre for Rehabilitation Staff of the Blind, thousands have been given a new lease on life.

Under the Việt Nam Blind People’s Association, the centre has provided vocational training in 24 fields of work to thousands of visually impaired persons over the past 30 years.

Thân Thị Thu Hằng and Lê Anh Phương were among the first to receive training in a recent barista course hosted by the centre in collaboration with South Korea’s Siloam International Outreach and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

Now, both work at a café in Hà Nội—the first of its kind in Việt Nam with visually impaired staff.

“There are special tools designed for visually impaired baristas,” Hằng told Việt Nam News. “We have to practise each task many times. For example, when pouring water into a glass, I must do it carefully to avoid spills. I count silently to ensure I perform the task perfectly.”

Phương said that practice is essential.

“We should place tools in designated places so we can easily find them,” he said. “There are scales that announce measurements aloud and containers with engraved numbers that allow us to feel and identify the amount,” he said.

Over the past few months, both have gained valuable experience, boosting their confidence.

Hằng said she now feels more comfortable communicating with others. “I can earn an income, cover my expenses, and contribute to my family,” she said.

Phương added that working as a barista has shown him that visually impaired people can thrive in the profession.

“I think I can engage even more in this job,” he said.

Customers at the café believe more opportunities should be created for people with disabilities.

“I think this model is excellent as it creates jobs for visually impaired people—those who are disadvantaged in society,” said customer Phạm Văn Nam. “We should open more cafés, not just in Hà Nội but also in other localities.”

The centre has also trained visually impaired masseurs, who have secured jobs and received high appreciation for their work.

“Visually impaired persons can focus more on touch and smell,” said massage therapist Phan Đình Long. “I have found a stable job and feel more confident. I feel like a valuable member of society and my family.”

Office worker Phạm Thu Thảo, a regular customer of the blind masseurs' service, said the therapists helped relieve her neck and shoulder pain effectively.

“I have spoken to many of them and learned that not all were born blind—some lost their sight due to accidents,” she said. “This training model should be expanded, especially to remote areas, so more visually impaired people can find job opportunities.”

Support from the community and authorities is vital for the project.

According to Phạm Xuân Trường, director of the centre, visually impaired people are eager to learn and often focus intensely on their training.

“Barista work is not new for people with other disabilities, such as hearing impairments, but it is quite new for the visually impaired,” he said.

“Each visually impaired individual must make an effort, using the support of the authorities, the community, and their families, to access education and employment. They have no choice but to learn independently and practise hard to overcome the challenges caused by their disabilities.”

"When visually impaired people remain determined, they can achieve things they never imagined," Phương added. VNS

* Additional interview by Hải Anh