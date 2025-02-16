From paint to print: Đông Hồ goes 3D

by Lương Thu Hương

A group of students from Hà Nội Architectural University has breathed new life into figures in Đông Hồ folk paintings—such as the boy herding buffalo or the mother pig feeding her piglets—using 3D technology.

Đông Hồ folk painting is a traditional Vietnamese art form created on poonah paper, originating from Đông Hồ Village in the northern province of Bắc Ninh. Known for its vibrant colours and intricate designs, this genre typically depicts themes of Vietnamese rural life, folk tales and culture in general.

Nguyễn Hữu Quả, a master artisan, specialising in Đông Hồ paintings, said that in the past, every family in the village was involved in producing these artworks. However, since 1990, only two families have continued the craft, with just three master artisans keeping the tradition alive.

Being worried about the loss in oblivion of this unique folk art has spurred five students from the university’s Interior Design Department—Lưu Thủy Nguyên, Phạm Thị Lê Dung, Nguyễn Phạm Thu Trang, Trần Thị Thủy Trang, and Vũ Huy Hoàng—to launch a creative project aimed at preserving the essence of Đông Hồ paintings.

According to team leader Nguyên, the "3D Đông Hồ Paintings" venture stemmed from a research topic focused on integrating the traditional values of folk paintings into modern home interiors.

“We are young people who have absorbed modern technological advancements, and at the same time, we are ‘children’ growing up in Vietnamese culture. We understand that the interplay between these two elements is inevitable,” Nguyên told Việt Nam News.

“Under the guidance from our teachers about the necessity of creating new products based on traditional materials, we have conducted research and experimentation before launching the venture of 3D statues of Đông Hồ paintings.”

The entire team began delving deeper, studying both Đông Hồ paintings and 3D printing technology. When they first encountered these paintings, they were surprised and impressed by the unique texture of the poonah paper with the shimmering ground seashell layer – two materials of the art form

“The paintings feature simple, rustic shapes, but upon closer inspection, we realised how meticulous the artisans were. The animals depicted are whimsical and vibrant, with natural, bright colours," team member Dung said.

As part of the project, the group established Đông Hồ Mới (New Đông Hồ), and has frequently travelled to Đông Hồ Village since September 2023. There, they worked closely with artisans to experience the painting process firsthand and gain deeper insight into its heritage.

“Our biggest challenge is perhaps that we are young people working with culture. Being inexperienced both in age and as this is our first project bringing 3D statues of Đông Hồ paintings to the public, Đông Hồ Mới has been exploring all the stages of product creation,” Nguyên said.

“Facing many uncertainties, knowledge gaps, and technological challenges, the support and encouragement from the community who love Vietnamese culture have motivated us to overcome these issues."

National recognition

Since its launch, the project has created eight 3D products inspired by Đông Hồ paintings. It stood out among hundreds of entries from over 200 universities and colleges nationwide, securing second place at the 6th National Students With Startup Ideas Competition in May 2024.

Judges recognised the project’s potential as a socially impactful business, highlighting its role in preserving and promoting the beauty and artistic value of traditional Đông Hồ paintings. The 3D artworks also serve as unique interior decorations infused with Vietnamese culture.

“The project brings a freshness in emotion, surprising customers because we can now hold, touch, and experience the characters of traditional Đông Hồ paintings,” Associate Professor Vũ Hồng Cương, PhD and head of the Interior Design Department at Hà Nội Architectural University, said.

“The project has provided us with many opportunities, as well as experiences that we might have taken years to gain. It has brought both joy and sorrow, but in the end, it is joy and pride for having dared to push the limits of ourselves.”

They believe that the integration of modern technology with tradition is an essential development of today’s society. When the cultural spirit is renewed through different forms of expression, it enhances Vietnamese folk art, particularly Đông Hồ paintings.

“We believe in the initiative’s role in enhancing young people's awareness of culture. We were once young people who did not pay much attention to Vietnamese culture ourselves. However, after falling in love with the long-standing artistic history, we developed a deeper understanding of cultural beauty, folklore, and the valuable lessons our ancestors have imparted,” Nguyên said. VNS