Alexandre Polking to coach Hà Nội Police

HÀ NỘI Hà Nội Police Club have officially announced the appointment of Alexandre Polking as the new head coach of the team, replacing Thai coach Kiatisuk Senamuang.

"Hà Nội Police have completed the procedures to welcome coach Polking as the new coach of the team for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season," the club announced on Thursday.

Polking's contract with Hà Nội Police is over two years, with an automatic one-year extension, though the salary and benefits details remain confidential. When Polking previously led HCM City, his salary was reported to be around US$30,000 per month.

Currently, Hà Nội Police rank fourth in the league, with 31 points, eight points behind leaders Nam Định. With Polking's appointment, the club hope the team can stabilise both professionally and mentally and continue to challenge in the V.League 1 championship.

However, due to family commitments, the Brazilian-German dual national coach won't be leading out the team in their match against Thể Công Viettel on May 26. Polking will officially introduce himself to fans during the team's away game against Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh on May 30.

This is the second time in Polking's career that he has worked in the V.League 1. In the 2021 season, he led HCM City, but the team struggled at the bottom of the table. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the league's cancellation, at which point Polking liquidated his contract with HCM City to become the coach of the Thai national team.

Hà Nội Police are hopeful that Polking's extensive experience working in Southeast Asia, including winning two AFF Cup championships with the Thai national team in 2020 and 2022, will be a boost for the Hanoian club in domestic and international competitions.

In Hà Nội, Polking will be assisted by Luis Filipe Pena Viegas, who has worked with him at Bangkok United, HCM City and with the Thai national team.

Polking will also reunite with assistant Paulo Alexandre, who was part of his coaching staff at HCM City in 2021. VNS