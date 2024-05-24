VFF opens ticket sales for Việt Nam and Philippines World Cup qualifier

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has announced ticket prices for the match between Việt Nam and the Philippines in the second round of qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, set to take place on June 6 at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

The ticket prices range from VNĐ200,000 to VNĐ600,000. The VFF will start selling tickets online from May 25 to May 30, or until they sell out. Buyers are expected to receive their tickets by May 30.

Despite Việt Nam's slim chances of advancing further, the match hosting the Philippines national team is still highly anticipated. This will be the debut game for Việt Nam's new head coach, Kim Sang-sik.

In the first leg, under former coach Philippe Troussier, Việt Nam defeated the Philippines 2-0 away, with goals from Văn Toàn and Đình Bắc. For the second leg, the Philippines have naturalised several players, while Việt Nam will also have personnel changes.

Việt Nam will gather on June 1 to prepare for the match against the Philippines before traveling to Iraq on June 11. VNS