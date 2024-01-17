Việt Nam’s national team earns Al-Thani's admiration and support

HÀ NỘI — Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, chairman of the local organising committee of the AFC Asian Cup finals in Qatar, paid a visit to the Vietnamese national team on Monday and expressed his admiration for their performance against Japan.

Al-Thani emphasised that as the host country of the Asian Cup, Qatar is committed to providing the best possible service to all participating teams. He specifically commended the Vietnamese team, led by coach Philippe Troussier, for their impressive performance in the opening match against the formidable opponent, Japan.

Al-Thani acknowledged the challenges faced by the team due to injuries sustained by several key players prior to their arrival in Qatar. Despite these setbacks, the Vietnamese team showcased an excellent display of football at the Al Thumama Stadium, even with a young squad.

Al-Thani firmly believes that Việt Nam will not only continue to progress at the Asian Cup but will also establish themselves as a formidable team at the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup in April.

On behalf of the organisers of the AFC Asian Cup finals, Al-Thani expressed his joy and pride that Qatar was chosen as the host for world-class and continental tournaments.

During the meeting, Trần Anh Tú, the vice chairman of the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and head of the Vietnamese delegation in Qatar, extended his gratitude to Al-Thani and the host country for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Vietnamese team.

Tú said: "Since arriving in Qatar, the Vietnamese team has received unwavering support and assistance from the Qatar Football Federation and the tournament organisers. We feel incredibly honoured to be participating in Asia's premier tournament and have been deeply impressed by the graciousness of the host country."

Tú also expressed admiration for Qatar's meticulous organisation and the grandeur of their events, having successfully hosted the world's largest tournament, the FIFA World Cup 2022, and currently being the venue for the 2023 Asian Cup finals, followed by the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Tú noted that Asian football is steadily approaching the developmental pace of world football, with Qatar serving as a prime example. Vietnamese football is likewise striving to keep up with this progress.

Tú, alongside the general secretary of VFF, Dương Nghiệp Khôi, also met with and encouraged the national team. The VFF leaders urged the entire team to maintain emotional control and remain fully focused on the remaining two group stage matches, particularly the crucial encounter against Indonesia scheduled for January 19.

After a training session on Monday for the match with Indonesia, striker Nguyễn Văn Trường said: "We feel confident heading into the match against Indonesia. We have faced Indonesia on numerous occasions, so both teams are well-acquainted with each other, making it a highly anticipated match. The entire team is determined to secure a victory and secure a spot in the next round.

"As a young player, I feel immense happiness and pride when I step onto the field. Following the match against Japan, I will give my utmost effort to contribute to the Vietnamese team." VNS