La Liga experts instruct, updated training methods for Vietnamese coaches

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese coaches and trainers have been given tips by football experts from Spain.

In an event co-organised by the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and La Liga, the top men's professional football division in Spain, coaches learned the latest methods for teaching youth football.

At the three-day event which ended over the weekend, La Liga experts, Tito Burrell and Saul Vazquez Chas, instructed the 'La Liga method' to 40 Vietnamese trainees, which is built based on body condition, characteristics and similarities between Vietnamese and Spanish players.

The four main subjects were technique, tactics, physique and Psychology, aiming at developing players' skills and "football IQ".

Lectures related to the Spanish football system's work and La Liga clubs' operations were shared at the event.

Vietnamese coaches and trainers also discussed current Vietnamese football practices and asked for advice. From discussions, the Spanish instructors added additional analysis, shared experiences and gave their opinions on football development.

According to the VFF, the La Liga method's advanced training course marked the first cooperation between the federation, La Liga global and La Liga Academy Vietnam. It would contribute to creating an advanced academic foundation based on Spanish-styled training hub.

Experienced experts helped Vietnamese coaches expand and change their thinking, coaching skills, and develop plans for their junior players.

“During the workshop, La Liga instructors were very impressed with the learning spirit of the trainees," said Pablo Casaos, La Liga Vietnam representative.

"The sessions took place with a lively atmosphere, actively exchanging knowledge, thereby creating positive effects for the workshop.”

Representing 40 trainees, national U20 coach Hoàng Anh Tuấn appreciated the workshop which delivered useful content and improved their knowledge.

“After five working sessions, we learnt a lot of useful information and skills shared in both theory and practice. The knowledge will be of great helping us in our job. Hopefully there will be more courses in the future," Tuấn said.

He thanked VFF and La Liga for organising the workshop, helping youth football coaches approach and learn a lot about modern football practices in a country with a developed football background like Spain.

The event was one of a number of activities in a series of cooperation agreement events between VFF and the La Liga.

Ivan Codina, managing director of La Liga Asia Pacific region said: “Việt Nam is one of the countries with the most passionate passion for football that I have ever witnessed. As La Liga, we couldn’t be more excited to start working with the best partner in Việt Nam, the VFF. I truly believe that this initiative will bring us closer to our common goal of contributing to the exponential growth we are seeing in Vietnamese football.” VNS