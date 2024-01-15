Hiếu Hoa Quahaco champion international Wika Cup 

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hiếu Hoa Quahaco won the second International Seven-a-side Football Tournament, the Wika Cup, on January 14 in Hà Nội.

The Việt Nam National Cup winners defeated Kickerz FC of Malaysia 13-3 in the final match at the Hoàng Mai District Stadium.

Earlier, they beat national champions Đại Từ 4-2 and Nongpookao x Nongpoothan from Thailand 6-1.

With a maximum of nine points from three wins, Hiếu Hoa not only secured the trophy for the best team but also almost of individual awards.

Coach Nguyễn Trọng Tùng was the best coach; Trần Anh Tuấn was the best goalkeeper; Vũ Quang Việt was the top scorer with eight goals; and Lê Tuấn Anh was the Most Valuable Player.

In the other match on Sunday, Đại Từ beat Nongpookao x Nongpoothan 3-2 to take silver. Nongpookao x Nongpoothan placed third and brought home the Fair-play award.

Seven-a-side football has strongly developed in Việt Nam.

The special kind of football received massive attention from supporters all over the nation. It is gradually grown in the region with clubs in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Wika Cup was the first international event in the region. In its two editions, there were eight participants and the number was expected to be increased in the next season as the organisers, Vietfootball Company, and sponsors wanted to make it an annual competition. VNS