Tây Lộc Discovery Run to introduce Huế's beauty, help poor people

Running

HUẾ — The Tây Lộc Discovery Run 2024 will be held on January 21 in Huế City as an activity to promote tourism and local specialities.

In its first edition, organisers expect to lure 1,200 athletes, but to date more than 1,000 slots have found their owners.

Runners will compete in two categories of 5km and 10km, while children can test their athletic skills in the Kids Run of 900m.

All routes will start at the Tây Lộc Commune's People's Committee headquarters. Athletes will have opportunities to discover the beauty of local small peaceful streets, Ngự Hà River, Tây Lộc Market and Thượng Thành, the rampart surrounding the Imperial City of Huế.

The winners will receive big bonuses from organisers who said profits from the race will be donated to local funds for the poor and other charity activities.

The event is expected to encourage people join in sport practise for stronger health and better lifestyle. Meanwhile the local authority wants to promote Tây Lộc and Huế, home to delicious cuisine, unique culture and world heritages, as destinations for Vietnamese and international tourists to visit.

Organisers offered suggestions to runners about must-try dishes such as vermicelli with grilled pork, shrimp and pork dumpling, clam rice and Huế-styled spicy soup with beef.

After the race, people can spend time to visit and admire Thừa Thiên Huế Province's five world cultural heritages of the Complex of Huế Monuments, Vietnamese court music, Woodblocks of Nguyễn Dynasty, Imperial archives of Nguyễn Dynasty, and royal literature on Huế royal architecture. VNS