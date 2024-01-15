VIRESA signs MoU with partners to promote Việt Nam’s esports

Esports

BẮC NINH — The Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of Việt Nam's Esports Development with three partners to push national esports development to a higher level.

Woori Bank Vietnam will become the national League of Legends team’s special partner in both regional and international tournaments. It was also a partner of the national esports team in international activities and local tournaments which were hosted by VIRESA.

Previously, Woori Bank Vietnam sponsored the League of Legends squad in a friendly match between Việt Nam and South Korea last September and Việt Nam esports team at the Asian Games last October.

Nguyễn Xuân Cường, VIRESA chairman, stressed that the support from the South Korean enterprise would make a significant transition for Vietnamese esports in 2024.

"This MoU will promote investment activities in the industry, creating better conditions for Vietnamese esports to achieve high results internationally, heading to the 33rdSEA Games in 2025 and 20th Asian Games in 2026," said Cường.

General Director Park Jongil said Woori Bank Vietnam hoped to create a healthy entertainment culture for the local young generation. The bank paid special attention to Vietnamese esports and wanted to join hands in raising awareness as well as spreading the healthy entertainment value of this sport throughout the community.

In the MoU with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF), VIRESA expected to take resources of both parties to support the development of esports for the benefit of students, athletes, educators, and esports community.

Both sides would cooperate to implement esports education and training for students, which is one of the aspects that VIRESA focus.

The last MoU was signed with Golf 1 Studio of the GM International Sports Limited Company’s system and operation sector.

The two sides committed to work together in organising the e-Golf national tournament system, one of the new simulated sports generation. Tournaments included the national championship for professional, junior and female athletes as well as clubs' level events.

The VIRESA later held a ceremony to honour and grant grandmaster titles to athletes and coaches who recorded outstanding achievements at major international tournaments in 2023 such as the 32nd SEA Games and the 19th Asian Games.

It was an annual event to pay tribute and express gratitude to individuals, partners and groups which contributed to the development of esports; and look back at the industry's achievements. VNS