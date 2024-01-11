Việt Nam top podium in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won their first gold medal at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship on January 9 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Duo Phạm Quang Huy and Trịnh Thu Vinh topped the podium of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team after defeating Indian rivals, Arjun Cheema and Rhythm Sangwan, 17-11 in the final.

Pakistan and South Korea shared third place.

Another pair of Việt Nam, Lại Công Minh and Nguyễn Thùy Trang, failing to make the cut.

"I am happy and proud with this Asian championship gold medal," said Vinh.

"It is a good beginning for me and the team. Hope that we will earn many more medals in the future."

Coach Phạm Cao Sơn, who is also Huy's father, said the pair performed really well and their points tally was a new record of the team.

Vietnamese shooters will continue with other events at the championship in the hope of securing Olympic qualification.

The team are seeking the second Olympic slot. Currently, only Vinh has qualified for the Paris Games after her fifth place at the world championship last year. VNS