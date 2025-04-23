Airport authority takes actions after lengthy Vietjet flight delays

HCM CITY — The Vietnamese airport authority has directed budget airline Vietjet to improve ground services at HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, following recent serious flight delays.

The CAAV formed a delegation on Tuesday, April 22, led by Chief Inspector Đinh Văn Cung, to assess ground service operations at the airport over a five-day period. The delegation requested cooperation from Vietjet and related units for a thorough evaluation of passenger service.

According to CAAV, Vietjet’s self-service model implemented from April 20 has led to significant delays on April 20 and 21 due to operational shortcomings after the airline took over ground services from Saigon Ground Services (SAGS).

Uông Viết Dũng, director of CAAV, noted three main causes for the delays: inadequate synchronisation in Vietjet's new ground operations, adjustments to the airport’s aircraft reception plan for the upcoming peak period, and bad weather impacting flights from Nội Bài Airport.

The CAAV has instructed Vietjet to ensure adequate staffing and equipment at Tân Sơn Nhất, coordinate with other ground service providers, and review its operational plans, especially regarding turnaround times.

The airline must also adhere to regulations for passenger care during delays and maintain stable operations at Nội Bài Airport.

Dũng has requested that the Southern Aviation Authority support the budget airline during its service transition at Tân Sơn Nhất airport, aiming to meet public travel demand during peak times.

Vietjet reported on April 22 that operations were mostly back to normal and apologised to affected passengers, offering E-vouchers worth VNĐ500,000 for domestic flights and VNĐ1,000,000 for international flights delayed by two hours or more on April 20 and 21.

Over the past few days, many Vietjet passengers shared videos on social media showing long waits of up to six to eight hours at Tân Sơn Nhất airport. Frustrated travelers even confronted Vietjet staff, resulting in a chaotic scene in Việt Nam’s largest airport. — VNS