Four lives saved thanks to deceased organ donor

PHÚ THỌ — Phú Thọ Provincial General Hospital on Thursday successfully performed organ retrieval from a brain-dead donor and transplanted two kidneys to two patients suffering from renal failure at the hospital.

The remaining organs, the heart and liver, were sent to Việt Đức Friendship Hospital to be transplanted into two other patients.

The donor, a 17-year-old who had been involved in a traffic accident, suffered multiple injuries and severe brain trauma. Despite emergency surgery and intensive care, the injuries were not survivable and the patient died.

After three evaluations by the Brain Death Diagnosis Council, Phú Thọ Provincial General Hospital advised the family on the possibility of organ donation. The family agreed and the hospital then collaborated with them and the relevant authorities to complete the legal procedures for organ donation according to the current laws.

Once the legal procedures and organ retrieval plans were finalised, the brain-dead donor was taken to the operating room. Thanks to thorough preparation and the professionalism of the surgical, anaesthetic, and resuscitation teams from both Phú Thọ Provincial General Hospital and Việt Đức Friendship Hospital, the organ retrieval process went smoothly.

The organs were found to be in good condition, with the two kidneys transplanted immediately at Phú Thọ Provincial General Hospital, while the heart and the liver were successfully transported for transplantation at Việt Đức Friendship Hospital. In the first hours post-surgery, all four recipients had positive prognoses.

This was the second organ donation from a brain-dead patient at Phú Thọ Provincial General Hospital in 2024, marking significant progress in Phú Thọ’s healthcare sector in contributing to the national organ donation network. This event not only underscores the hospital's strong commitment but also increases the number of available organs, offering precious hope to patients waiting for transplants. Through this, Phú Thọ's healthcare sector continues to make positive strides, bringing life and hope to many patients.

On June 20, Phú Thọ Provincial General Hospital performed its first organ retrieval from a brain-dead donor, with the organs sent to Central Huế Hospital for transplanting to two kidney failure patients. — VNS