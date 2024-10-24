A reunion in picture

The disaster at Làng Nủ Village in Lào Cai Province caused by Typhoon Yagi left many people orphaned and widowed. Honouring the wishes of those who were left behind, the Skyline team is restoring old photos and recreating them into proper family photos.
As Asia Pacific faces a significant demographic shift, with nearly one in four over the age of 60 by 2050, new research by Sun Life Asia reveals challenges and opportunities for retirement planning across the region.
According to the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre, the city’s labour market continued to recover. The number of businesses which went bankrupt and stopped operating decreased markedly, but this meant that the city’s companies needed to fill about 22,679 positions last month.
Since 2023, the General Department of Taxation has issued nearly 23,800 travel bans to businesses and individuals owing over 50 trillion (US$ 2 billion) in taxes, successfully recovering VNĐ2 trillion ($80 million).