A reunion in picture

October 24, 2024 - 16:12
The disaster at Làng Nủ Village in Lào Cai Province caused by Typhoon Yagi left many people orphaned and widowed. Honouring the wishes of those who were left behind, the Skyline team is restoring old photos and recreating them into proper family photos.

 

