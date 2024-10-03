Đông Anh transforms into civilised, prosperous district in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — From a once challenging suburban district of Hà Nội, Đông Anh has risen to the top in building advanced new rural areas and exemplary new rural models and transforming into a civilised, prosperous district on the northern banks of the Red River.

The district is on court to meet targets for 100 per cent of its communes meet advanced new rural standards and 50 per cent to meet exemplary new rural standards this year.

Cổ Loa Commune, a highlight of the district, is being developed as an exemplary model while preserving its unique cultural heritage as a historic village.

Nguyễn Thị Lương, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cổ Loa District, said the commune focuses on cultural and educational criteria as the key areas for investment.

“The village roads and alleys have been renovated with an emphasis on preserving the Cổ Loa Historical Site, resulting in many roads being built in an ancient style,” she said.

In addition, Cổ Loa has restored and reinforced over 200 ponds and lakes, planting trees to create a distinctive cultural and historical space for the area.

Thanks to efforts to build new rural areas aligned with the goals of transforming the commune into a ward, Kim Nỗ Commune has undergone rapid changes.

Nguyễn Đình Long, Chairman of Kim Nỗ Commune’s People's Committee, said the commune is situated along the Hoàng Sa Road and is about 10km from Nội Bài International Airport, providing convenient transportation for socio-economic development. This advantageous location has fostered strong growth in commerce and services, boosting local income.

According to Hà Nội's general urban planning, Kim Nỗ Commune is part of the N4 urban subdivision, leading to significant investments in technical and social infrastructure.

Việt Hùng Commune achieved advanced new rural standards in 2022. In 2023, the commune continued to work on building an exemplary new rural model focused on education and training.

Nguyễn Đình Hiểu, Party Secretary of Đoài Hamlet in Việt Hùng Commune, shared that in recent times, the commune has built numerous infrastructure projects, such as parks, schools and health stations, which have helped improve both the material and spiritual well-being of the local people.

Notably, all five schools in the commune, spanning all three education levels, meet national standards, with three of them reaching Level 2 of the national standards. The residents of Đoài Hamlet have shown strong support and agreement with the exemplary new rural model achieved by the locality.

Nguyễn Anh Dũng, Chairman of Đông Anh District People's Committee, reported that to date, 20 out of 23 communes in the district have met advanced new rural standards, while five out of 23 have achieved exemplary new rural status.

The district has integrated the criteria for transitioning from a rural district to an urban district with the advanced new rural criteria, which consist of 12 groups of criteria and 36 specific indicators. This approach ensures that resources are used efficiently during implementation.

Additionally, the district prioritises communication efforts to help residents understand and actively participate in the new rural development process. Regular inspections are conducted to address challenges and obstacles promptly.

In Đông Anh District, numerous specialised farming models have emerged, with a focus on applying high-tech solutions and scientific advancements in production.

The district has effectively maintained several concentrated agricultural areas, including 800 hectares dedicated to the cultivation of fragrant yellow glutinous rice in the communes of Thụy Lâm, Liên Hà, Dục Tú and Việt Hùng, as well as 800 hectares of clean vegetable production in the communes of Vân Nội, Tiên Dương, Nam Hồng, Bắc Hồng, Nguyên Khê, Cổ Loa and Tàm Xá.

Additionally, the district has implemented high-tech applications in the production of clean vegetables and orchids over an area of 7.23 hectares. There are also 20 hectares of safe vegetable production following the VietGAP and organic models, managed by cooperatives such as Khải Hưng Cooperative, Sông Hồng Cooperative and Bắc Hồng Clean Vegetable Production and Consumption Cooperative.

Đông Anh has focused on mobilising resources to invest in infrastructure, promote production and improve the quality of life for its residents. The socio-economic infrastructure in rural areas, especially essential services for daily life, has continuously been upgraded and enhanced.

The district has also promoted sports activities and preserved traditional arts. Every hamlet has completed its local conventions and basic cultural and sports facilities have been prioritised for investment, with 100 per cent of hamlets having cultural centres. The local political system has been strengthened, ensuring stable political security and social order.

Đông Anh aims to have all of its communes meet advanced new rural standards and half of its communes achieve exemplary new rural status by 2024. To achieve this goal, the district will guide the communes in investing in and fulfilling any remaining criteria while enhancing those already met.

Resources will be concentrated on maintaining and improving the quality of the criteria according to the advanced and exemplary new rural standards, in conjunction with urban development.

The district will also assist agricultural cooperatives in developing high-quality, efficient agricultural production and business models as well as fostering partnerships between farmers, scientists and businesses.

Ngọ Văn Ngôn, Deputy Chief of the Coordination Office for the New Rural Development Program of Hà Nội, highlighted the district's success in achieving advanced and exemplary new rural status in many communes.

This achievement reflects the efforts of the Party, local authorities, and residents. Building new rural areas allows the people to benefit from the policies of the Party and State, fostering trust in the leadership of the local government, he said.

With the united efforts of the political system, the district's agriculture, rural areas and the lives of its residents have undergone comprehensive improvements, moving toward a modern, civilised urban future. — VNS

** The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.