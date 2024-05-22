340-kg bomb deactivated in Quảng Bình Province

QUẢNG BÌNH — Competent forces have successfully deactivated a 340-kilogramme bomb left over from the war in Quảng Bình Province, a local official said on May 22.

Trần Văn Huyển, chairman of the People’s Committee of Quảng Sơn Commune, Ba Đồn Township, said the bomb was found by a family in Thọ Hạ Village on May 21.

The deactivation was the joint effort of sappers of the provincial Military Command and representatives of the Peace Trees Vietnam organisation in Quảng Bình, he added.

The bomb was then moved to the warehouse of the Military Command for safety purposes. — VNS