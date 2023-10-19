Society
Wartime bomb safely disposed in Lào Cai Province

October 19, 2023 - 16:46
The bomb was moved to a safe location for detonation. — Photo from Lào Cai Province newspaper

 

The bomb was moved to a safe location for detonation. — Photo from Lào Cai Province newspaper

 

LÀO CAI — The Military Command of Bảo Yên District in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai on Thursday removed a 350-kilogramme bomb left from wartime in Bảo Hà Commune, and destroyed it safely.

The bomb was found lying at a depth of four metres on Monday by a worker while he was operating an excavator at a construction site of Bảo Hà No.1 Primary School in Bảo Hà Commune.

Receiving the information, the Bảo Hà Commune People’s Committee promptly zoned off the dangerous area, asked students to stay at home, and evacuated two households nearby.

Decades after the end of war, Việt Nam still suffers from the deadly threat from bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left by war.

According to the Việt Nam National Mine Action Centre, all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in Vietnam are contaminated with UXO, with 6.1 million hectares of land in total (18.41 per cent of the country’s acreage) affected. It is estimated that between 600,000-800,000 tonnes of UXO are still hidden underground, and 110,000 people have so far become victims of UXO. — VNS

Unexploded ordnance UXO Vietnam war

Society

Giving the gift of life

Lê Bá Huỳnh Đức, a young man in the central highland province of Đắk Lắk has donated his blood 65 times in the past 10 years. He has set a good example of a man living for the community.
Society

Forum discusses healthcare innovations

Domestic and international health experts discussed new ways to bring Việt Nam's healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to new heights based on innovation and creativity at a forum on October 18 in Hà Nội.

