Resources readied for Typhoon No 5 response

HÀ NỘI – The National Committee for Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue on Thursday reported that approximately 290,000 people and over 3,000 vehicles have been mobilised to be ready to respond to Typhoon No 5 and the heavy rainfall triggered by the typhoon.

During the Typhoon No 5 response meeting on Thursday, Phạm Đức Luận, head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, directed relevant authorities to inform vessels, especially tourist boats, about the typhoon's location and movement so they could proactively avoid or evacuate from dangerous areas.

Military units in the affected areas would be mobilised to provide support and assistance to help affected residents recover from the disaster and stabilise their lives.

Reports from the Border Guard Command showed that as of Thursday morning, more than 54,100 vessels and 246,660 crew members were informed about the developments and direction of Typhoon No 5 and advised to take proactive safety measures.

About 1,980 vessels with 7,759 crew members in the coastal areas from Quảng Ninh to Quảng Nam Province received information about Typhoon No 5.

Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị and Quảng Nam provinces have imposed sea bans. Local administrations in northern Quảng Ninh and Thái Bình have also ordered a sea ban from 3pm on Thursday until a new notice, to ensure the safety of local vessels.

Colonel Nguyễn Đình Hưng, Head of the Search and Rescue Department under the Ministry of National Defence, reported that the department actively urged residents from Quảng Ninh to Khánh Hoà province to implement measures to respond to Typhoon No 5.

"There are still nearly 2,000 boats and vessels moving slowly towards the shore. We are urging them to move quickly to ensure their safety and avoid storm-related damage," he said.

Meanwhile, Colonel Nguyễn Đình Sáu of the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue said that the Ministry of National Defence issued Directive 321, instructing military agencies to continue preparing response plans for Typhoon No 5 and the flooding in the central region.

Approximately 290,000 people, including the armed forces and local self-defence units, along with more than 3,000 vehicles, were ready to participate in the response efforts.

Regarding the two fishing vessels with 93 fishermen from Quảng Nam Province that were capsized at sea, Sáu stated that, as of Thursday morning, the authorities had rescued 78 fishermen and recovered two bodies.

Currently, 13 fishermen are still missing.

"Around 15 boats are searching for the missing," he added.

At the meeting, Luận recommended that the National Centre for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting closely monitor the development of the typhoon and weather conditions, providing timely guidance to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and relevant agencies for effective disaster response.

The Water Resources Directorate, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, was requested to inspect and monitor reservoirs and dams to ensure their safety, especially small hydroelectric reservoirs and vulnerable reservoirs that were under construction.

The Ministry of Transport continued to direct immediate resolution of incidents and ensured the flow of traffic on major routes, he added.

Heavy rain in the central region has caused flooding and damages in many areas. As of Wednesday, ten houses were flooded to a depth of approximately 0.2 - 0.4 metre, and nine schools in Quảng Trị Province were submerged.

Some areas in Phong Điền, Hương Thủy, Hương Trà, Phú Vang and Huế City in Thừa Thiên – Huế Province were also still submerged.

In Quảng Bình Province, water had receded from National Highway 9B at kilometre 43+700, and one lane was reopened.

In Quảng Trị Province, National Highway 15D at the Đăkrông Bridge crossing was reopened as the water receded, allowing for one lane of traffic. However, there were nine locations with landslides on various roads in Đăkrông District.

In Thừa Thiên – Huế Province, a section of Hồ Chí Minh Road experienced a landslide of approximately 6,300 cubic metres. The authorities have already cleared one lane for traffic.

National Road 4B was reopened. There was still one point of temporary congestion due to flooding on the North-South railway line.

In Quảng Nam Province, 19 locations in Tây Giang, Đông Giang, Quế Sơn, Núi Thành and Điện Bàn districts had landslides.

Approximately 250 hectares of rice crops in Đà Nẵng City, and Quảng Nam and Quảng Ngãi provinces, were under water.

Mai Văn Khiêm, director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, reported that Typhoon No 5 was moving in a northwest direction at a speed of about 10 kph.

Due to the impact of Typhoon No 5, the Gulf of Tonkin region, including Cô Tô and Bạch Long Vĩ islands, and the sea area of Quảng Trị Province experienced strong winds up to 103-117kph, resulting in very rough seas.

These two sea areas had high waves of 2-4 metres. Heavy rainfall was forecast in coastal areas and the northeastern part of the Red River Delta from Thursday night to Saturday night.

"On the morning of Saturday, Typhoon No 5 is likely to weaken in the Gulf of Tonkin," he noted. – VNS