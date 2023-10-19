The extraordinary bond between officer and canine companion

HÀ NỘI A firm bond that has stood the test of time binds Alex, a Belgian Malinois police dog, and his trainer, Lieutenant Lã Ngọc Long of the Professional Animal Centre (Mobile Police Force). Together they have achieved many successes in fighting crime.

While still at school, Hưng Yên Province-born Long was deeply impressed by the image of valiant, resolute Mobile Police officers standing proudly and beautifully. After graduating from high school, the young man voluntarily enlisted in the police force with the dream of becoming a Mobile Police officer.

When his time in the military ended, Long embarked on his professional journey and received an assignment that would change his life: he was "called" to receive training as a working dog handler, Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper reported.

Initially, the young man with many dreams found himself overwhelmed. He had never been equipped with knowledge about the specialised work of these dogs. All he had was his love for dogs from his childhood in the village.

A Special Bond

Long vividly remembers the first time he met Alex, a rather large and robust-looking dog. Eager to make a connection, Long extended his hand in a friendly greeting, only to be met with a sharp bark and a growl that seemed to say, "Don't mess with me". Long quickly withdrew his hand in shock. At that moment, the trainer reminded the trainees: the first lesson for every handler with their dog is the lesson of "building a bond".

From that point on, Long spent his days and nights with Alex. It took a week for Alex to accept Long's presence. It required even more patience for the dog to trust Long as a friend and a leader during their training.

Some people, like Long, joined the Professional Animal Centre voluntarily due to their love for animals and a passion for dog training. However, just like Long, most weren't able to choose their specific work; they were assigned.

"There is no easy profession. To succeed in your chosen field, you need to have a passion for it and be persistent. Among all of us in the unit, those who have bonded with their working dogs for two years seem to have no intention of leaving," Long said.

On the Fiery Training Ground

In the early days on the training ground, Alex fell ill, making him sluggish and unresponsive to commands. At times, Long felt discouraged. The instructor quickly noticed this and told Long that the life of a working dog is tied exclusively to one officer, typically for 5-7 years. The dog dedicates its entire life to bonding and working alongside that officer. A mission's success, to a large extent, depends on the dog's significant contribution. This revelation deeply impacted Long, and he vowed to carry this sentiment throughout his career.

As a result, handlers often spend more time with their "students" than at home with their families. The unique camaraderie between the officers and their dogs is evident every day. Many officers, even those with families, admit that when they return home after a quarrel with their spouse or feeling frustrated, they find solace in their dogs before reconciling with their loved ones.

A Special Comrade

At just 26 years old, Long has spent six years with the Professional Animal Centre and his partner, Alex. Two years ago, he had a girlfriend who was a teacher. They planned to get married, but when Long approached her parents for approval, they objected. Their reasoning was, "Why marry someone with a job that involves 'teaching dogs'?" Unable to overcome the family's resistance, Long became even more dedicated to his work and his loyal companion, Alex. Currently, Long is pursuing a university degree at the National Security Academy in Hưng Yên Province.

The average lifespan of a police dog is about eight years. Alex is now six years old, having graduated with Long after six months of training, earning recognition as a working dog. Since then, they have been inseparable, working together on various missions and assignments. Each working dog dedicates 5-6 years to service if they don't face any unforeseen issues like accidents, injuries or illness. Alex has passed all health checks and remains fit for duty. Despite the inevitable separation, Long is hesitant to think about leaving Alex to train another dog in the future.

Long says, "I haven't thought about it, I'm not ready to talk about it yet." The bond he shares with Alex goes beyond his romantic relationships. Long believes he is more attached to his faithful companion than to his girlfriend. He explains, "It's hard to describe. I sometimes take care of him as if he were my own child, pampering him, nurturing him, grooming, feeding and even spoon-feeding when he's sick. When he's healthy, he's a friend I confide in. In the training process, I have to be decisive and strict, just like dealing with a student. But in combat, we're comrades willing to face life and death together."

Unfolding the Mysteries

Though training begins at 6:30am and lasts for four hours under the scorching sun, the working dogs at the Professional Animal Centre demonstrate extraordinary strength, conquering all challenges - crawling, climbing, obstacle courses, apprehending criminals, performing rescues and disaster relief. Long, like many of his comrades, initially believed that working with police dogs was all about aggression and bravery. However, the more they train and bond with the dogs, the more they discover the amazing abilities of these canine companions.

These dogs can perform tasks that humans or machines cannot, such as detecting scents, rescuing people, and identifying drugs and explosives. Long sums it up, "Before entering each battle, I, like my comrades, don't think much about the accomplishments. We just hope to fulfil our mission, ensuring the safety of ourselves, our equipment, and our dogs, which is already a significant achievement."

While every profession has its share of those who are passionate and dedicated and those who view it as a means of earning a living, for the individuals at this centre, without dedication, patience, sacrifice and a deep love for animals, particularly their canine partners, it would be impossible to forge such a strong connection with police dogs, allowing them to face life-and-death situations together every time they go into action. VNS