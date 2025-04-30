Vietnamese troops prepare for historic march at Russia’s Victory Day parade

MOSCOW — Việt Nam has dispatched a military delegation to participate in the Victory Day parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War triumph at the invitation of Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

This marks the first time the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) is officially taking part in a military parade abroad.

The Vietnamese delegation, comprising 80 members, including 68 cadets from the Army Officer Training School No.1, arrived in Moscow on April 24 after a 20-hour journey. The group is undergoing intensive training in preparation for the May 9 parade on the Red Square.

Despite facing cold spring temperatures that are significantly lower than in Việt Nam, the troops have shown strong determination and discipline. Training is held three times daily, with the final session ending at 9 pm. The team is stationed about 60 kilometers from Moscow, alongside delegations from China, Laos, and Myanmar.

Major General Nguyen Van Thanh, head of the delegation, stated that the team is well-prepared and fully committed to representing Việt Nam's people and armed forces with pride.

Logistical support, including proper uniforms, food supplies, and Vietnamese meals, were arranged to help the soldiers maintain performance and adapt to local conditions.

A particular challenge has been adapting to Russia’s marching pace of 120 steps per minute, faster than Việt Nam's standard 106. Lieutenant Colonel Hồ Sĩ Quang, head of formation training, said the team had quickly adjusted the pace and earned praise for their improvement.

Security and living conditions have been well ensured by the host country. The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Office in Russia have closely supported the delegation.

On April 28, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi visited the team and praised their role in strengthening traditional ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Khôi emphasised that Việt Nam's participation reflects not only the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and Russia but also the VPA’s commitment to peace and solidarity. The parade will gather military units from several countries, with 19 national leaders and territories confirming attendance.

The official parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism will take place on May 9 in Moscow’s Red Square. The Vietnamese contingent consists of officers and cadets aged 19–30, selected for their strong physique, discipline, and precision. — VNA/VNS