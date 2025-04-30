Việt Nam mobilises all resources to propel national growth

HÀ NỘI — This year marks a significant milestone for all Vietnamese people, with many major events – the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025), the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025), and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

After nearly 40 years of implementing the renovation process under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the nation has overcome numerous difficulties and achieved significant historical accomplishments.

Việt Nam, from a poor country ravaged by war and subjected to isolation, has now emerged as a developing nation with middle-income status, deeply and broadly integrated into the global economy.

The national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity have been firmly maintained, ensuring national and ethnic interests. By 2024, the scale of the economy surpassed US$470 billion, ranking 32nd in the world and among the top 20 economies in terms of trade and foreign investment attraction. The living standards of the people have improved markedly, with the poverty rate significantly reduced to just 1.93 per cent compared to 60 per cent in 1986.

The political, economic, cultural, social, scientific, technological, defence and security potential of the country has continuously increased. Việt Nam’s international standing and the country's prestige have expanded and resonated, contributing positively to resolving regional and global issues. The country has successfully undertaken many responsibilities as a member of ASEAN, the United Nations, and other international organisations and institutions, earning recognition and high appreciation from the international community.

In the first four months of 2025, Việt Nam’s socio-economic situation has achieved better results compared to the same period last year across most sectors.

At a meeting with voters in Cần Thơ City ahead of the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính noted that economic growth is the highest compared to the same period since 2020; macroeconomic stability is maintained, inflation is under control and major balances are ensured.

The average CPI in the first quarter increased by 3.22 per cent. Exports and imports reached over US$202 billion, a 13.7 per cent increase compared to the same period, with a trade surplus of $3.16 billion. State budget revenue exceeded VNĐ721 trillion, achieving 36.7 per cent of the annual estimate, and increasing by 29.3 per cent compared to the same period.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) attracted reached $10.98 billion, an increase of 34.7 per cent; actual FDI capital was $4.96 billion, up 7.2 per cent (the highest for the first quarter in the past five years). Total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue increased by 9.9 per cent. International visitors exceeded 6 million, up 29.6 per cent.

Business production also shows signs of improvement. Social welfare is ensured and people's living standards are being enhanced. Việt Nam’s happiness index in 2025 rose by 8 places, ranking 46th, second only to Singapore in Southeast Asia.

Key priorities

The significant achievements in development and the increasingly elevated international position of the country in the first quarter of the year is positive signs when Việt Nam is entering the era of nation’s rise that begins with a significant event – the 14th National Congress of the Party to be held in early 2026.

Since the 10th plenum of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has repeatedly addressed and deeply analysed the new era of nation’s rise.

This is a powerful message from the leader of the CPV, reflecting the aspirations of late President Hồ Chí Minh and the hopes of the entire nation. It emphasises confidence and decisive action to overcome all challenges to "successfully build a socialist Việt Nam that is prosperous, strong, democratic, fair and civilised, standing shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the world".

The General Secretary has outlined seven key priorities of the new era.

First, improving the Party's leadership methods. For over 94 years of leading the revolution, the CPV has consistently upheld the goal of national liberation, building socialism and bringing prosperity and happiness to the people. To achieve this, the Party must continuously explore, develop, supplement and innovate its leadership methods. It is essential to enhance the leadership capacity, self-correct, and build a clean and strong Party to continue guiding the nation along the path of development in the new era.

Second, enhancing the Party's role in building and perfecting a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people, and for the people. General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasises that the laws within a socialist rule-of-law state must be continuously improved to institutionalise the Party's guidelines and policies, promote democracy, and prioritise the well-being of the people. This includes recognising, respecting, ensuring, and protecting human rights and citizens' rights.

Third, streamlining organisational structures for effective and efficient operations. The General Secretary asserts that this is a very urgent issue that must be addressed as soon as possible for the benefit of the people and the nation. In recent congresses, the documents of the CPV have consistently emphasised specific tasks related to streamlining organisational structures and researching comprehensive models for the political system in the new phase.

Fourth, focusing on building a team of officials, especially key personnel at all levels. In response to the increasing demands for development and integration, the team of officials, particularly key personnel, must meet important standards: they should have solid political resolve; possess clear ethics, a high sense of responsibility, and be exemplary, honest, and dedicated to serving the people, free from personal gain, corruption, and negativity; demonstrate innovative and creative thinking; be able to seize opportunities, dare to think, act, and take responsibility for the common good, without evading or being passive in the face of emerging issues; and possess practical skills and leadership and management abilities.

Fifth, strengthening socio-economic development. The General Secretary pointed out that the risk of economic backwardness remains despite high growth rates, and there is a danger that Việt Nam may fall into the middle-income trap, making it difficult to catch up with developing countries. Therefore, it is necessary to make even stronger breakthroughs in development institutions, removing bottlenecks and barriers.

Sixth, enhancing the application of science and technology and digital transformation. Implementing a digital transformation revolution with strong and comprehensive reforms is essential to adjust production relations and create new momentum for development. This approach aims to maximise the opportunities and advantages brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, allowing the country to leapfrog into significant development. In this context, General Secretary Tô Lâm signed Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on December 22, 2024 regarding breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Seventh, intensifying the fight against waste, which is on par with combating corruption and negativity. This involves implementing Party regulations for identification, as well as national strategies, legal provisions, and enforcement across the entire Party, people, and military. Strict measures will be taken against individuals and collectives responsible for actions that lead to the loss and waste of public assets, embodying the spirit of "addressing one case as a warning for the entire region and sector".

The Party chief told Vietnam News Agency that: “In the context of a world filled with opportunities and advantages, yet also facing numerous difficulties and challenges, under the leadership of the CPV, and based on the strength of national unity, closely linking the Party's intentions with the people's aspirations, Việt Nam will undoubtedly advance steadily into a new era – an era of nation’s rise – contributing even more to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and globally.

"It is in line with late President Hồ Chí Minh's wish to build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Việt Nam, making a worthy contribution to the global revolutionary cause.”

“On this journey, the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam hope to continue receiving strong support and close cooperation from friends, partners and peace-loving people around the world.” — VNS