Việt Nam’s search and rescue forces arrive in Myanmar for earthquake relief mission

YANGON — A 106-member Vietnamese rescue delegation from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security arrived in Yangon airport in Myanmar on March 30 afternoon to assist in earthquake relief efforts.

The military force is led by Major General Phạm Văn Ty, Deputy Director of the Ministry of National Defence's Search and Rescue Department, while the public security team is headed by Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Fire Fighting, Fire Prevention and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security.

The Vietnamese delegation was welcomed at the airport by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Lý Quốc Tuấn, Defence Attaché Colonel Đào Văn Duy, and staff members from the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar.

In response to Myanmar’s request for assistance, Việt Nam has offered an emergency aid package worth US$300,000 to support earthquake recovery efforts.

From March 31, the Vietnamese forces will commence search and rescue operations in the affected areas, while relief supplies will be distributed to communities in need.

The move reflects the Vietnamese Party, State and people's solidarity with Myanmar, a fellow ASEAN member, in overcoming and mitigating the aftermath of the natural disaster. It embodies Việt Nam’s tradition of “love others like we love ourselves”, international responsibility, and the country's humanitarian commitment.

The deployment also affirms the credibility and capabilities of Việt Nam’s rescue forces in international humanitarian missions.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, along with the Việt Nam-Myanmar Friendship Association, sent sympathy to the people of Myanmar.

The Myanmar State Administration Council said that the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has risen to about 1,700, with 3,400 people injured and 300 still missing. — VNS