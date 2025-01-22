PM meets with OECD Secretary-General in Davos, praising strong partnership

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday (local time) as part of his participation in the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Expressing gratitude for the OECD’s support during Việt Nam's co-chairmanship of the Southeast Asia Regional Programme, the fight against COVID-19 and policy consultations, PM Chính praised the strong partnership between Việt Nam and the OECD.

He noted that the two Southeast Asia Ministerial Conferences held in Hà Nội contributed to bringing the OECD and the region closer together.

Outlining Việt Nam's strategic development goals, the Vietnamese Government leader said that, building on 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), 2025 will mark the start of a new era for Việt Nam to rise up for a prosperous and developed nation by 2045.

To enhance cooperation between Việt Nam and the OECD, the PM urged the Secretary-General to direct the organisation's specialised committees to share expertise, provide policy advice, and assist Việt Nam in boosting its competitiveness towards aligning with the OECD’s global governance standards.

He also called on the organisation to support Việt Nam in preparing and publishing key economic reports, which will serve as essential references for long-term policy formulation.

PM Chính suggested that the OECD consider Việt Nam's early accession to the organisation and facilitate the inclusion of Vietnamese professionals within its Secretariat.

He affirmed Việt Nam will meet all necessary procedures, standards, and conditions for membership, as part of its efforts to deepen global economic integration and make greater contributions to international peace, cooperation, and development.

For his part, Cormann recognised Việt Nam as a dynamic and fast-growing economy, playing an increasingly significant role in Southeast Asia - a major driver of global economic growth. The OECD, he said, is keen to strengthen its collaboration with Việt Nam and stands ready to provide support through policy advice and assistance, including in Việt Nam's pursuit of OECD membership.

He agreed to facilitate Việt Nam's participation in the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises. He also committed to enhancing connections between the OECD’s specialised committees and Việt Nam's ministries and agencies, to further the effectiveness of their cooperation.

PM Chính invited Cormann to the 4th P4G (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030) Summit, scheduled for April, and the 16th UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD16)’s ministerial meeting in October, both to be held in Việt Nam.

He also confirmed that Việt Nam will send a representative to the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in June, demonstrating its strong commitment to and desire for closer collaboration with the organisation. — VNA/VNS