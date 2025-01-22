Việt Nam, Liechtenstein place great importance on bilateral ties

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a meeting with his Liechtenstein counterpart Daniel Risch on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday morning (local time).

Both PMs affirmed the importance the two countries attach to the bilateral relations.

Việt Nam wishes to enhance its cooperation with Liechtenstein across spheres, particularly economy, Chính said, adding while economic cooperation remains modest, there is significant potential for growth, as the two economies possess complementary strengths that can benefit one another.

To achieve substantial progress in economic and trade cooperation, he proposed that both sides continue to strengthen the legal framework for bilateral cooperation and explore new potential areas for collaboration.

The leader also noted Việt Nam's desire to soon conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which consists of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, as well as to advance negotiations for and conclude an investment protection agreement.

Sharing Chính’s views, Risch expressed his hope that the Việt Nam-EFTA FTA negotiations could be completed this year, and that both sides could proceed with talks for a double taxation avoidance agreement.

He held that the two countries share similarities that can facilitate their cooperation, adding many Liechtenstein businesses are highly interested in the Vietnamese market.

The PMs exchanged invitations for visits to further discuss measures to enhance the bilateral relations. These visits will be arranged through diplomatic channels. — VNA/VNS