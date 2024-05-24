Royal Netherlands Navy’s frigate makes port call in Hải Phòng City

HẢI PHÒNG — Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the northern port city of Hải Phòng Hoàng Minh Cường hosted a reception on Friday for crew members of the Royal Netherlands Navy’s Frigate HNLMS Tromp that is anchoring at the local Chùa Vẽ port.

At the event, Cường briefed the guests of the city’s socio-economic achievements as well as the city cooperation with its Dutch partners to bolster the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, elaborating the Netherlands has injected some US$301 million into Hải Phòng, most of which funnelled to the domains of maritime, warehouse for lease, animal food production, among others.

He went on to say that the Việt Nam-Netherlands Friendship and Cooperation Association, which was established in Hải Phòng on February 26, 2016, has carried out various activities helping promote people-to-people diplomacy, while bolstering trade and investment between the two nations.

Cường expressed his belief that the frigate’s visit, the first to Hải Phòng, will contribute to strengthening the Việt Nam-Netherlands comprehensive partnership as well as the naval collaboration in particular.

Meanwhile, Yvonne ban Beusekom, Commanding Officer of HNLMS TROMP, expressed his delight to have a chance to visit the city, saying the visit is in the framework of the bilateral cooperation, making contributions to boosting friendship exchange and mutual understanding and trust.

During their stay in Hải Phòng from May 24-27, the Dutch delegation is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to the leader of the Naval Region 1 Command under the Việt Nam People’s Navy, have exchange activities with Vietnamese naval soldiers, and visit local historical and cultural relic sites. — VNS