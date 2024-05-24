Foreign leaders congratulate newly-elected President, NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — World leaders have continued to extend their congratulations to Tô Lâm after they was sworn in as the State President and Chairman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam, respectively, at the 15th legislature’s seventh sitting.

Congratulating Lâm, Cuban President Cuba Miguel Diaz said he wishes that he will succeed in his new mission, and hopes to deepen the wonderful relations between the two nations in all areas.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin affirmed that Việt Nam and Thailand are close friends and important partners of each other, expressing his hope to work with Lam to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un offered his congratulations to Lâm, affirming that his election reflects the trust and expectation that the Vietnamese Party and people give to him.

He wishes that Lâm will gain many achievements in his new position for the nation’s prosperity and people’s happiness.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he is confident that under the leadership of the Party, State and President Tô Lâm, the Vietnamese people will continue reaping further success in all domains, particularly the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He affirmed that the UN will continue being a trustworthy partner that accompanies Việt Nam during the nation’s development process, adding he is looking forward to seeing Lam soon so as to promote the sound cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN.

He took the occasion to hail Việt Nam's outstanding socio-economic development as well as its contributions to addressing global issues at the UN’s forums.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros reaffirmed the commitment to deepening the fraternal ties at the highest level and across all cooperation areas.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo also congratulated Lâm on his new position.

Lâm and Mẫn got letters of congratulations from Italian President Sergio Mattarella and President of Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa, in which they affirmed the strong bonds between the two nations have been shaped up by their long-term friendship, and expressed their wish to expand the dynamic cooperation within the bilateral framework as well as development cooperation between Italy and ASEAN.

Man also received a letter of congratulations from Speaker of the Greek Parliament Konstantinos Tassoulas. — VNS