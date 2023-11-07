Party official highlights relationship with China in Việt Nam's foreign policy

BEIJING — The Party, State and people of Việt Nam always view the relationship with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy, a high-ranking Vietnamese Party official affirmed on Tuesday.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Trần Cẩm Tú made the affirmation at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji in Beijing as part of the former’s visit to the neighbouring country.

Tu conveyed regards from National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Zhao, and congratulated the Chinese Party, State and people on their achievements over the past time.

He also briefed the Chinese official on Việt Nam's socio-economic development, Party building, and fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.

Informing Zhao about outcomes of his talks with Li Xi, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for Discipline Inspection, Tú emphasised the importance of maintaining high-level exchanges and contacts, as well as cooperation via all channels.

Zhao, for his part, also noted that the Party and Government of China regards Việt Nam as a priority in the country’s neighbourhood diplomacy, and his belief that Tú's visit will contribute to further concertising common perceptions reached by the two Party chiefs.

The NPC stands ready to enhance cooperation with Việt Nam to promote high-level exchanges as well as those between specialised committees, friendship parliamentarians’ groups, and people’s councils of localities, share experience in law-making, and coordinate with Việt Nam in regional and international forums, he affirmed.

The official commended achievements Việt Nam has recorded, particularly in Party building and corruption combat, and expressed his belief that the collaboration of the two Parties’ inspection agencies will contribute to raising the leadership of each Party, as well as the relations between the two Parties and countries in the new situation. — VNS