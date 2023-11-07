National action programme on women, peace and security under discussion

HÀ NỘI — Women and girls are the key and driving force behind the resilience of each family and community, deputy foreign minister Đỗ Hùng Việt said in a consultation workshop hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UN Women on Monday.

The event aims to discuss the draft National Action Programme on Women, Peace and Security.

Noting that women’s efforts and contributions have often been carried out in silence, minister Việt said the programme is expected to improve policies for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The action plan will also include specific goals and solutions for the cause, especially in the face of emerging and non-traditional security challenges.

The development of this national action programme at this point in time also has a special significance, reaffirming Việt Nam’s commitment to the joint efforts of the international community to this agenda which was introduced in Resolution 1325 (2000) by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The resolution addresses the impact of war on women, and the importance of women’s full and equal participation in conflict resolution, peacebuilding, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and post-conflict reconstruction.

Foreign minister Việt said that the agenda has become an important framework to gather resources, take action and offer support to women in conflicts and crises, thereby better protecting the rights of women and promoting their role in society.

He added that throughout the course of Vietnamese history, women have made significant contributions to national liberation, construction and traditions.

Today, they also take on the role of officials, entrepreneurs and UN peacekeepers.

Việt Nam has a high rate of women officers participating in UN peacekeeping operations at 16 per cent, while the UN average is 4 per cent.

When Việt Nam first joined the UNSC in 2008-2009, the country led the adoption of a resolution on women, peace and security (SCR 1889) which is considered one of the four key resolutions of the UNSC Agenda on Women, Peace and Security.

In 2020, Việt Nam hosted a global conference commemorating the 20th anniversary of UNSC Resolution 1325 in Hà Nội.

The event resulted in the Hà Nội Commitment to Action which is endorsed by 75 UN member states.

Alongside the achievements, foreign minister Việt noted that multiple challenges remain on the path to the goals of gender equality and the women, peace and security agenda.

Vietnamese people, particularly women, are still facing adversity in their daily lives as well as severe consequences from the wars.

Speaking at the workshop, acting Interim UN Women Representative in Việt Nam Caroline Nyamayemombe gave high regard to the development of Việt Nam’s action programme on women, peace and security.

“The national action programme on women, peace and security realises a clause in the Hà Nội Commitment to Action, which is to recognise the important role of Vietnamese women in establishing peace and sustainable development.

“Whether as peacemakers, peacekeepers, peacebuilders or responders to crisis and commitments to gender equality or women’s and girls’ empowerment, their exercise of human rights is indispensable to the efforts of maintaining global peace,” said Nyamayemombe.

The workshop will continue until Tuesday. — VNS