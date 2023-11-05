Society
Home Politics & Laws

National Assembly’s Q&A event starts Monday, focusing on delivery of government commitments

November 05, 2023 - 15:35
The activity is part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA).
The Q&A event is set to take place over two and a halfdays, and will be broadcast live on national television. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI Question and answer sessions in the National Assembly will take place from Monday to Wednesday, with topics of discussion being macroeconomics, sectoral economics, socio-cultural, judiciary and home affairs, and state audit.

The activity is part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA).

The Q&A event is set to take place over two and a half days, with approximately 160-170 minutes devoted to each group of topics. It will be broadcast live on national television and other channels.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ clarified that the sessions would focus on examining the commitments made by government members and heads of sectors to implement the 10 resolutions of the 14th and 15th legislatures, rather than addressing current issues.

According to the agenda, NA Chairman Huệ will open the Q&A sessions on Monday morning.

This will be followed by reports from Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyễn Hòa Bình, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Lê Minh Trí and Auditor General Ngô Văn Tuấn.

NA Secretary General Bùi Văn Cường will then present an inspection summary on the implementation of NA resolutions from the 14th and 15th legislatures.

The NA will proceed with Q&A sessions with government members and heads of sectors.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will also present a report and answer questions from NA deputies on Wednesday morning.

NA Chairman Huệ will follow with a closing speech for the Q&A event. — VNS

