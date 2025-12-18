Paraguayan Communist Party General Secretary sees Việt Nam as model for Latin American nations

BUENO AIRES — General Secretary of the Paraguayan Communist Party (PCP) Najeeb Amado has affirmed that Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation and nation-building serves as a profound source of inspiration for left-wing movements and progressive forces in Latin America, while expressing confidence in cooperation prospects between the two countries and their communist parties in the time ahead.

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in South America on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Việt Nam–Paraguay diplomatic relations, Amado stressed that bilateral ties have been built on a foundation of friendship, solidarity and cooperation, carrying special political and spiritual significance.

The PCP, he said, has always held deep admiration and respect for the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people for independence, freedom and national sovereignty.

According to the Paraguayan party leader, there remains significant potential for bilateral cooperation, ranging from scientific and technological exchanges, education and university-level training, to trade, technology transfer and sustainable development. In addition, cultural links as well as the rich diversity of traditions, cuisine, arts and music of the two peoples will further enrich the countries’ friendship.

Regarding relations between the CPV and the PCP, Amado highly valued the positive progress made in recent exchanges and contacts, and expressed optimism about the possibility of expanding collaboration in the future.

The CPV’s experience accumulated over decades in national leadership, social governance and economic development holds great reference value for the PCP, he stressed. Studying, exchanging and learning from such experience is essential for both parties to gain a deeper understanding of development paths suited to their respective conditions in today’s global context. — VNA/VNS