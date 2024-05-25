Nha Trang city moves toward sustainable marine tourism

HÀ NỘI – Nha Trang, the capital city of the central coastal province of Khánh Hòa, is leveraging its strengths in marine and island tourism toward sustainable development.

The tourism industry in Khánh Hòa, particularly in Nha Trang, is on a rapid recovery trajectory following the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the province served over 7 million tourists, with the beach city accounting for approximately 70 per cent of the total figure.

The rapid growth of Nha Trang’s tourism can be attributed to the unique value of Nha Trang Bay, one of the most beautiful bays in the world, featuring 19 large and small islands that create a magnificent and picturesque landscape. The area also preserves many unique cultural heritage values closely related to the marine and island environment.

On March 31, the Prime Minister approved a project on adjustments to the master planning scheme for Nha Trang to 2040. The goal is to enhance its brand as a premier national and international beach resort city. This will be achieved by improving the quality of urban and tourism spaces, attracting top-tier international tourism investors, diversifying tourism products, sustainably exploiting existing tourism resources of coastal, island, and ecological spaces, and elevating the city’s international reputation.

Nguyễn Tấn Tuấn, Deputy Secretary of the Khánh Hòa Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said Nha Trang needs to prepare and implement appropriate mechanisms and policies that ensure scientific validity and maintain practical value and conservation.

The province has also built a brand with the biennial Nha Trang - Khánh Hòa Sea Festival, boasting a 20-year history with 10 events held since 2003. Recently, it initiated the Nha Trang Sea Tourism Festival, along with numerous annual cultural and tourism events. They have so far helped the city draw large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists to explore the local culture and festivities. - VNA/VNS