New animated films arrive in cinemas

HCM CITY National heroes and events from Vietnamese history are featured in a series of new animated films by the Việt Nam Cartoon Company (VNCC).

Highlighted works include Đinh Tiên Hoàng Đế (Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng), Anh Hùng Núi Tản (The Legend) and Tiếng Cồng Núi Nưa (The Gong of Nưa Mountain).

They feature honesty, bravery and patriotism. Traditional culture and lifestyles are also included.

The VNCC is working with film distributors and cinemas to release its new productions nationwide this summer.

“We have produced films long enough (25-30 minutes) to be shown in cinemas,” said Phạm Ngọc Tuấn, general director of the VNCC. “We will also offer free screening to serve poor children, teenagers and those living in rural and remote areas.”

The 25-minute Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng, a 2D production with visual effects through paper-cutting, features the life and services to the nation of Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng (924-979).

Đinh Tiên Hoàng, born Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, was born in Ninh Bình Province.

He is renowned for his success in conquering twelve rebellious military groups, unifying the nation.

In 968, he ascended the throne, becoming the first emperor of Việt Nam after about a thousand years under Chinese domination. He adopted the national title Đại Cồ Việt and relocated the capital to Hoa Lư in Ninh Bình.

Two 30-minute 3D animations titled Tiếng Cồng Núi Nưa and Anh Hùng Núi Tản are made by hand-drawings and paintings.

Tiếng Cồng Núi Nưa tells the story of national heroine Triệu Thị Trinh, who is known as Bà Triệu (Lady Triệu) of Thanh Hoá Province (225-248).

Bà Triệu rode into battle on an elephant, wearing a golden tunic, leading her insurgent army against the Chinese occupiers.

Anh Hùng Núi Tản is an epic about the battle between Sơn Tinh (Mountain God) and Thủy Tinh (Water God).

The film is based on Vietnamese fairy tales and explaining the origin of storms and floods, and highlights the will and intelligence of the Vietnamese who battled natural disasters thousands of years ago.

Thủy Tinh creates rain, thunder, wind and floods to defeat Sơn Tinh. Lands, crops, houses and people are destroyed.

Sơn Tinh uses his magic to transform mountains into great walls and to guide people to build dykes. The battle ends after a couple of days, with Sơn Tinh the winner.

“Since our filming began last year, we have received several hundred comments and letters from Vietnamese fans at home and abroad who shared their support for our business,” said Vũ Duy Khánh, the film’s director and painter of Tiếng Cồng Núi Nưa.

According to VNCC director Tuấn, his company has invested in films based on Vietnamese history and fairy tales and have released them on YouTube to attract children and young audiences.

“I think animated films shown on social media will help lure youngsters back to Vietnamese animations,” he said.

The VNCC produces around 16 animated films per year, and some productions have been released on YouTube, attracting hundreds of thousands of views. VNS