New trekking road

Tà Năng – Phan Dũng is a 55-km-long trek that has just been officially launched. The tour will bring tourists climbing up and down hills, crossing streams and experiencing majestic pine forests. It links two provinces Lâm Đồng and Bình Thuận, which has been considered one of the most beautiful places in the country to trek.