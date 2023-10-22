New trekking road

Tà Năng – Phan Dũng is a 55-km-long trek that has just been officially launched. The tour will bring tourists climbing up and down hills, crossing streams and experiencing majestic pine forests. It links two provinces Lâm Đồng and Bình Thuận, which has been considered one of the most beautiful places in the country to trek.
In late autumn, Thái ethnic people in Phong Thổ Commune in northern province of Lai Châu host their new harvest celebration festival. It attracts not only locals but also visitors to join the fun games and learn about distinctive Thái culture.
The nearly 100-strong Vietnamese delegation to the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 is displaying at four booths, introducing books by many major publishing houses like Trẻ, Kim Đồng, Thái Hà and Hồ Chí Minh General Publishing Houses.
Building playgrounds, painting school walls or repairing facilities for children are the actions of one group of young people to improve the learning environment for students in disadvantaged areas. Over five years at five different school locations, the group is proud to bring happiness and create a better learning environment for children
One of the near-centennial giants of Việt Nam's Revolutionary music, Chu Minh's philosophical viewpoints dramatically influenced the people's fight for independence and the country's reunification. In Chu Minh's work, he used western methods to portray the oriental soul.