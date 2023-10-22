Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

New trekking road

October 22, 2023 - 10:03
Tà Năng – Phan Dũng is a 55-km-long trek that has just been officially launched. The tour will bring tourists climbing up and down hills, crossing streams and experiencing majestic pine forests. It links two provinces Lâm Đồng and Bình Thuận, which has been considered one of the most beautiful places in the country to trek.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

New rice celebration

In late autumn, Thái ethnic people in Phong Thổ Commune in northern province of Lai Châu host their new harvest celebration festival. It attracts not only locals but also visitors to join the fun games and learn about distinctive Thái culture.
Life & Style

Pure happiness

Building playgrounds, painting school walls or repairing facilities for children are the actions of one group of young people to improve the learning environment for students in disadvantaged areas. Over five years at five different school locations, the group is proud to bring happiness and create a better learning environment for children
Life & Style

We march forward with our heads held high, Việt Nam!

One of the near-centennial giants of Việt Nam's Revolutionary music, Chu Minh's philosophical viewpoints dramatically influenced the people's fight for independence and the country's reunification. In Chu Minh's work, he used western methods to portray the oriental soul.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom