Tây Ninh seeks long-term cooperation with Dutch firm in environment, energy

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh hopes cooperation with Dutch company Harvest Waste BV will go beyond a specific project to open up opportunities for long-term collaboration in environmental protection, energy and the circular economy, contributing to green and sustainable development in the province.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Quyết made the statement at a working session on Friday with a delegation from Harvest Waste BV, led by CEO Evert Jogchen Lichtenbelt, to discuss investment opportunities for a waste-to-energy project in the province.

Lichtenbelt said Harvest Waste BV has experience in developing waste-to-energy plants and integrated waste management models.

At a Tây Ninh investment promotion conference in the Netherlands in June, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the provincial Department of Industry and Trade to study investment in a waste-to-energy plant in Tây Ninh, with estimated investment of about $125 million.

The project is expected to process around 1,000 tonnes of waste per day, create high-skilled jobs and facilitate technology transfer, while meeting strict environmental protection standards.

It is also expected to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, contributing to Việt Nam's efforts to fulfil commitments on greenhouse gas emission reductions and respond to climate change.

Lichtenbelt spoke highly of the determination and prompt coordination among the parties, saying exchanges and research on the project had progressed rapidly and effectively since the MoU was signed.

The provincial leader said that following administrative reorganisation, Tây Ninh now has greater development and a larger economic scale, with a focus on industrial, urban, trade and service development alongside synchronised infrastructure.

The province’s development has also increased the volume of waste generated, creating a need to modernise waste collection, treatment and reuse in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

Tây Ninh views environmental protection as not only a development requirement but also an important factor in improving growth and competitiveness. It therefore prioritises integrated waste treatment, reducing landfill use, recovering resources from waste and converting waste into energy, he said.

The provincial leader asked the Dutch company to continue studying local conditions and propose solutions suited to the province. He called for detailed discussions on technology, investment models, project scale, waste input requirements, treatment methods, energy recovery potential and the company’s experience in similar projects.

For environmental projects, Tây Ninh is concerned not only with investment efficiency but also with waste treatment, technology standards, environmental impact mitigation, energy efficiency and sustainability throughout the project lifecycle.

Relevant departments and agencies were asked to coordinate, provide information, and support the company in researching and surveying the project in line with regulations.

Tây Ninh stands ready to facilitate the company’s research, completion of procedures and subsequent steps in accordance with the law, Quyết said. — VNA/VNS