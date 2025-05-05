Petrol prices decline in latest update

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade have announced reductions in retail fuel prices, effective from 3pm on Monday.

Accordingly, E5 RON92 petrol has been capped at VNĐ19,154 (US$0.74) per litre, down VNĐ84, while RON95-III petrol now costs VNĐ19,586 per litre, a decrease of VNĐ52 compared to that of the previous adjustment.

The price of diesel 0.05S has been reduced by VNĐ165 to VNĐ17,359 per litre, and that of kerosene dropped by VNĐ151 to VNĐ17,564 per litre. Mazut saw a decrease of VNĐ326, now priced at VNĐ16,198 per kg.

There have been 18 adjustments of fuel prices since the beginning of this year.

Specifically, RON95-III petrol has experienced nine price hikes and nine cuts. Diesel oil has increased eight times, decreased nine times, and remained unchanged once.

In this adjustment, the authorities opted not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories. — VNS