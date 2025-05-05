MoIT takes over as sole C/O issuing body from May 5

HÀ NỘI — From May 5, 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) officially takes over as the single authority responsible for issuing Certificates of Origin (C/O) in Việt Nam, aiming to streamline administrative procedures, promote digital transformation and combat origin fraud, according to the Export and Import Department under the ministry.

This move is part of MoIT’s implementation of the Law on Government Organisation 2025 and the Law on Local Government Organisation. On April 21, Minister of Industry and Trade signed Decision No. 1103/QĐ-BCT to centralise C/O-related activities under the ministry’s management.

Under the new regulation, the MoIT revokes the authority of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to issue various types of certificates, including non-preferential C/Os (like Form B), certificates confirming unchanged origin and registration of REX codes under Norway and Switzerland’s Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) scheme.

All related procedures will now be handled by MoIT’s C/O issuing agencies.

This means businesses can now apply for both preferential C/Os under Free Trade Agreements and non-preferential C/Os at a single contact point – the MoIT’s authorised offices – simplifying the process and consolidating state management on origin matters.

To facilitate this transition, the ministry has directed its relevant departments to accelerate the digitalisation of non-preferential C/O issuance through the national eCoSys platform. This digital upgrade, based on a notification dated April 28, 2025, is designed to reduce administrative burdens, cut travel costs for businesse, and pave the way toward full electronic C/O issuance.

The centralised and digital approach is expected to enhance transparency, improve service efficiency and support the country’s goal of achieving double-digit export growth by preventing origin fraud and illegal transshipment. — VNS