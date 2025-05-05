Green Vietnamese products shine at Paris int’l fair

PARIS — A wide range of environmentally friendly and handcrafted products from Việt Nam are being showcased at the 2025 Paris International Fair, drawing attention from French visitors and international guests alike.

This year, the Vietnamese pavilion brings together nearly 40 businesses from across the country, offering a vibrant display of traditional and contemporary products. Alongside familiar items such as handicrafts, traditional garments, dried fruits tea and tropical produce, this edition marks the debut of uniquely crafted and eco-friendly goods bearing the "Made in Việt Nam" label.

Eco-friendly handicrafts are introduced for the first time, including loofah-fibre towels, recycled denim bags and animal figurines made from wood and bamboo scraps, displayed alongside traditional items in the Asia Hall.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese pavilion on May 3, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng commended the strong participation of Vietnamese enterprises, which present the rich diversity of Vietnamese culture to the French public.

He highlighted the thriving bilateral relationship between Việt Nam and France, recalling the October 2024 visit to France by Party General Secretary and then State President Tô Lâm. The deepening cooperation across various sectors, as seen in Việt Nam’s presence at the fair, has substantially contributed to the relationship between the two countries, he said.

Steven Abajoli, director of the fair organiser, expressed admiration for the opening performances, which featured qilin and dragon dances, a traditional áo dài (long dress) fashion show, and folk music performed by the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France.

He said Việt Nam has long been a key part of the Paris Fair, offering visitors a taste of its culture, he said, adding that the pavilion’s annual opening has become a major highlight.

Deputy Director of the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France Tăng Thanh Sơn said the Vietnamese pavilion also aims to promote tourism through travel materials and brochures.

The Paris International Fair 2025, themed “World in Paris”, runs from April 30 to May 11 at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre. With over 1,250 exhibitors from 40 countries and territories, it is France’s largest trade and cultural event, boasting more than 120 years of history and hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. — VNS