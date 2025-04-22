Durian prices plummet in Mekong Delta on declining China exports

MEKONG DELTA — Durian prices in the Mekong Delta provinces are falling sharply, in some areas to just a third of the levels seen during the same period last year, as China tightens quality control procedures and delays customs clearance.

In key durian-growing regions Tiền Giang, Cần Thơ and Bến Tre Ri6 sells for VNĐ35,000–40,000 (US$1.4–1.6) per kilo at the orchard as against VNĐ100,000–120,000 (US$3.9–4.7) a year ago.

Monthong durian from Thailand is also affected, with prices now at just VNĐ60,000–70,000 (US$2.3–2.7) per kilo.

Trần Đình Phong, a durian farmer in Tiền Giang, said that though his orchard was ready for harvest, traders were buying with caution, and even orders secured last month at VNĐ60,000 per kilo were now at risk of cancellation due to continuous price declines.

“Currently I can only retail to small traders at about VNĐ45,000 per kilo for good quality fruits.”

Farmers, traders and businesses are all feeling the pressure.

Nguyễn Minh Thái, a durian trader, said last year he bought 30 tonnes of durian per day for export to China, but only three to four tonnes since March this year since partners slashed orders.

He pointed to the fact that China now requires 100 per cent inspection of durian shipments, and rigorously tests for pesticide residues, heavy metals and Auramine O (Basic Yellow 2 – BY2), a dye typically used in industry and banned due to its cancer risk.

With inspection times lengthening, many shipments were left stockpiled at the border, resulting in fruits cracking and spoiling by the time they reached the market.

Several businesses in Tiền Giang said they had to sell domestically at a loss of up to 40 per cent after waiting too long for customs clearance.

“The risk is too great, and so we are forced to limit purchases,” a business representative admitted.

In 2024 durian export fetched a record $3.3 billion, making up nearly half of the country’s earnings from fruits and vegetables.

But in the first two months of this year exports fell by 69 per cent to $52.7 million.

Exports to China, the main market, fell by 83 per cent to $27 million as durian slipped from its top spot to third behind dragon fruit and banana.

Businesses have called on authorities to negotiate with China to recognise the results of inspections conducted in Việt Nam and reduce the testing time to not more than four days.

Besides, quality control should be improved at source, with guidance for farmers on using fertilisers and pesticides to comply with quality standards, they said.

The Plant Protection Department said it had strengthened oversight of growing areas and packing facilities, suspending export codes for those that fail to meet standards on residues, heavy metals or traceability.

The Việt Nam Fruits and Vegetables Association has warned that unless the issues with inspection and customs are resolved soon, the $3.5 billion durian export target for 2025 may not be achieved, and the sector could continue to face heavy losses. VNS