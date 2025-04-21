Businesses from 50 provinces and cities to gather for Green – Kind Market’s 9th anniversary in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Business Study and Assistance Centre (BSA Centre) in collaboration with the Southern Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre will host a series of special events in HCM City on April 19–20 and April 26–27 to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the “Green – Kind Market.”

They include a culinary programme on April 19 featuring chef Trần Ngọc Nghĩa, runner-up in the 2013 Golden Spoon contest, who will demonstrate dishes such as Nha Trang jellyfish noodle soup and green bean sticky rice, a hands-on workshop on making herbal oil on April 20, a “Trash for Green Gifts” campaign in which participants can exchange cleaned and pre-sorted waste such as used batteries, plastic bottles, glass jars, and old electronic items for eco-friendly gifts from the Fuwa3e brand.

All shoppers who make purchases, check in and register via the market’s website or Zalo channel will receive safe agricultural products, high-quality Vietnamese goods and other gifts, more than 1,000 of which will be given out.

The organising committee will also recognise and honour 16 enterprises that have consistently supported and participated in the Green – Kind Market over the last nine years.

Nearly 90 businesses from 50 provinces and cities will participate in the programme held to mark the market’s ninth anniversary at 135A Pasteur in District 3, according to the BSA Centre.

The 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification this year adds extra significance to the event.

Vũ Kim Anh, deputy director of the BSA Centre and head of the organising committee, said: “Over the last nine years of continuous operation the Green – Kind Market has become a sustainable bridge between urban consumers and ethical, clean agricultural producers across Việt Nam.

“It is also one of the standout models in the ecosystem supporting agricultural startups, developing local specialty products and promoting sustainable consumption.”

She said it connected producers of regional specialities made with ethical and environment-friendly practices to the broader consumer market.

It also provided essential knowledge and market access to farming households, cooperatives, craft villages, and youth-led startups producing certified safe and clean products, including those meeting VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, she said.

Importantly, it had become a trusted destination for consumers seeking organic, clean and safe agricultural and food products, she said.

It regularly hosted seminars and networking events to connect businesses with buyers, government agencies and NGOs supporting local communities, helping participants meet potential buyers, understand market demands in HCM City and discuss emerging trends and strategies in production and marketing, she added.

Since its launch in April 2016, the Green – Kind Market, held every weekend by the BSA Center, has helped thousands of agricultural products from across the country consistently find market access, while offering HCM City residents a reliable place to shop weekly for high-quality local goods. — VNS