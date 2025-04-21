Aviation industry soars back to pre-pandemic levels

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam emerges from the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic, the air transport sector has shown remarkable resilience and growth, surpassing pre-pandemic passenger levels.

According to recent data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the first quarter of 2025 saw a total of over 20.7 million passengers flying, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

Notably, domestic travel accounted for over nine million passengers, a rise of 5.4 per cent, while international travel surged to over 11.7 million, a robust 12.3 per cent increase.

This resurgence in air travel signifies a complete recovery for Việt Nam’s aviation industry, which had been heavily impacted during the pandemic.

The figures not only reflect a return to pre-COVID activity, but also demonstrate a growth trend, with international passenger numbers increasing by 11 per cent and domestic numbers by 5.8 per cent compared to 2019 levels.

During the peak travel season for Tết, from January 14 to February 12, the market saw approximately 7.3 million passengers, up 11.7 per cent from the previous year.

Similarly, cargo transport totalled 329,000 tonnes, reflecting a 12.4 per cent increase from the same period last year. This includes over 60,000 tonnes for domestic transport, which rose by 2.8 per cent, and 269,000 tonnes for international transport, marking a significant 14.8 per cent over last year.

The CAAV has praised this growth, emphasising that it comes despite ongoing challenges, such as a shortage of aircraft among Vietnamese airlines.

Major airports, including Nội Bài, Đà Nẵng and Tân Sơn Nhất, have experienced significant increases in passenger volume and cargo traffic.

Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport recorded a daily high of over 1,000 flights without any congestion, ensuring smooth operations and safety.

To manage the growing demand, the CAAV held meetings with airlines to coordinate flight slots and optimise operations. It has focused on ensuring efficient flight scheduling, especially during peak periods like Tết with the proactive approach aiming to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience.

Looking ahead to the next few months, the CAAV has outlined several strategic priorities. These include finalising the legal framework for the civil aviation sector and expediting the operational readiness of Long Thành International Airport.

The completion of Long Thành International Airport is particularly crucial, as it is expected to alleviate congestion at existing airports and accommodate future growth in passenger traffic.

Deputy Minister of Construction Lê Anh Tuấn has stressed the importance of collaboration among various governmental agencies to facilitate these developments. — BIZHUB/VNS