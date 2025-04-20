Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet launches two new domestic routes to Côn Đảo

April 20, 2025 - 16:01
The first passengers on the flight to Côn Đảo pose for a photo. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet has officially launched two new direct flight routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with Côn Đảo, the airline announced on Saturday.

As part of its latest domestic expansion, the carrier will operate a total of 28 round-trip flights per week on these routes.

Flights from Hà Nội to Côn Đảo depart daily at 6.45am and 9.15am, with return flights leaving Côn Đảo at 11.35am and 2.05pm.

From HCM City, flights to Côn Đảo are scheduled daily at 10.30am and 1pm, while return flights depart at 9.20am and 11.50am.

Côn Đảo is renowned for its unspoiled natural beauty and deep historical and spiritual significance, with close ties to the nation’s heroic past. The new routes aim to boost tourism and provide greater accessibility to the island. — VNS

Vietjet domestic routes HCM City Hanoi Con Dao

