Home Economy

Construction begins on affordable housing project in Hà Nam

April 20, 2025 - 08:02
The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026
Delegates at the project's ground-breaking ceremony late last week. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NAM — Construction of a new affordable housing project began late last week in the northern province of Hà Nam.

Located in Duy Tiên Town, the development spans more than 25,000sq.m and is set to deliver 282 apartments, said project investor Phạm Văn Ân, deputy general director of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation.

The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh emphasised the significance of launching this social housing project.

He noted that the project reflects the province’s strong commitment to promoting social housing development, aiming to meet the growing needs of low-income residents and workers in local industrial parks.

He called on the provincial People's Committee to direct relevant departments to ensure smooth and lawful implementation of the project. He also emphasised the importance of continued support through the next phases, including reviewing and updating urban and industrial park planning to secure sufficient land for affordable housing projects.

The deputy minister also noted that locations for social housing should be carefully selected, prioritising proximity to urban centres and industrial zones. He urged the province to focus on reducing and simplifying administrative procedures to encourage and facilitate private sector investment in social housing development. VNS

